Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024

Jason Collins
Athletic Club vs Barcelona prediction
Copa del Rey Spain 24 jan 2024, 15:30 Athletic Club - Barcelona
Spain, Bilbao, San Mames
On January 24, Athletic Bilbao will face Barcelona in a Copa del Rey match. Our analysts have prepared a prediction for the match between these two clubs.

Athletic Bilbao

This season, the Basques are striving for a top-four spot, currently sitting in fifth place, trailing Atletico based on additional indicators, although the competitor has a game in hand. In the last round, Athletic suffered a significant setback, losing away with a score of 0-1, thus ending a 13-match undefeated streak in all competitions. The Copa del Rey is a trophy that the Basques are capable of contending for. Injuries will prevent Garcia and de Marcos from taking the field.

Barcelona

Catalans cannot boast stability this season. The team is in third place in the league, 8 points behind the leader, but with a game in hand. However, they are 7 points behind second-placed Real Madrid, with an equal number of matches. What is more concerning than the results is the style of Barcelona's play – lacking creativity and fluidity, indicating pressure on the players. In the last round, the club defeated Real Betis away with a score of 4-2, scoring two goals in the final minutes. Alonso, Gavi, Cancelo, Christensen, Rafinha, and Martinez, along with ter Stegen, will all miss the game due to injuries.

Head-to-head history

Of course, these clubs have a significant history of head-to-head encounters, including a meeting earlier this season when Barcelona won at home with a score of 1-0. The hero of the match was the young Barcelona forward, Marc Guehi, who came on as a substitute in the late stages, needing just a few minutes to score the winning goal.

Prediction for the Athletic Bilbao – Barcelona match

Expect high-level football, as two teams from the top 5 of La Liga face off. There will undoubtedly be intrigue, as even bookmakers find it challenging to give an advantage to either side in this matchup. This match is definitely worth watching, although predicting the outcome will be difficult. We will place our bet on the total goals being less than 3.

