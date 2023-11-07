Atalanta vs Sturm prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.62 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Atalanta will compete with Austrian Sturm as part of the 4th round of the UEFA Europa League group stage. The battle will take place in Bergamo on Thursday, November 9, and will start at 21:00 CET.

Atalanta



The Italian club is the leader of the group after 3 matches, with 7 points in its asset. Speaking about the 1st round, the team from Bergamo beat Polish Rakow with a 2-0 score, and it defeated Sporting with a 2-1 result in the second game on the away field. The previous confrontation against Sturm ended in a 2-2 draw.

Now the hosts should gain 3 more points in a game with a weaker opponent, and then they can almost certainly guarantee a way out of the group. After that, the team will only have to win in one of the rounds and the play-offs will not “escape”.

By the way, Atalanta, being 9 points behind the leader, is in 5th place in the home championship.

Sturm



Sturm is currently tied for 2nd place in the Group D with Portuguese Sporting after 3 matches, which resulted in 4 points in its asset.

As for the 1st game, the team from Graz was defeated at the home arena by Sporting with a 1-2 score, and the second match brought an away 1-0 success in Poland in the battle against Rakow.

Generally speaking, the situation looks good for the Austrian club, because it still has good chances for the participation in the European tournament in spring. It is worth noting that things are also going well at the inner arena. Sturm secured 2nd position and is only 2 points behind Salzburg.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings



• Atalanta has won only 1 out of 3 previous matches at the native arena.

• Sturm has suffered 2 defeats in a row in the Austrian Bundesliga.

• The opponents played the only head-to-head match two weeks ago. It all ended in a 2-2 draw.

Prediction



Atalanta, as the favourite of the following battle, is definitely eager to secure a home win in order to get closer to overcoming the group stage. The quality of the teams indicates that the hosts should win in a confident way. I think the game will be productive, and I bet on “total: over 2.5”.

