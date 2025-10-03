RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Atalanta vs Como: who will extend their unbeaten streak?

Atalanta vs Como: who will extend their unbeaten streak?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Atalanta vs Como prediction Getty Images
Atalanta Atalanta
Serie A Italy (Round 6) 04 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
Italy, Bergamo, New Balance Arena
Como Como
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.84
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Saturday, October 4, the sixth round of Serie A brings us a clash as Atalanta hosts Como. Kick-off is set for 20:45 Central European Time. Let's dive into a betting preview for this encounter.

Atalanta vs Como: match preview

Atalanta underwent a managerial change after last season. Longtime boss Gian Piero Gasperini departed, making way for Ivan Jurić. The new campaign started on a solid note: in five rounds, the Bergamaschi are unbeaten, with three draws and two wins. They’ve collected nine points and sit sixth in the table. Despite the change at the helm, Atalanta are determined to keep fighting for European qualification. The team has also played two Champions League matches: a 0-4 defeat to PSG and a 2-1 victory over Club Brugge.

Como continue their steady progress season after season. Last year, they played their first Serie A campaign since promotion and impressively finished tenth. Over the summer, the club strengthened with several signings and kicked off the new season in respectable fashion. In the opening five rounds, Como earned two wins, two draws, and suffered one defeat. Cesc Fàbregas’ squad has eight points and occupies eighth place. Without a doubt, Como are also targeting European football, making this head-to-head with Atalanta especially significant as it’s a direct battle with a rival.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Atalanta are unbeaten in three straight matches: two wins and a draw.
  • Como have won twice and drawn twice in their last four outings.
  • Como have scored at least once in four consecutive games, while Atalanta have done so in three.
  • Last season, the teams exchanged victories.

Probable lineups

  • Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Ahanor; Zappacosta, Ederson, Pašalić, Bernasconi; Samardžić, Sulemana; Krstović.
  • Como: Butez; Posch, Carlos, Kempf, Valle; Perrone, Da Cunha; Addai, Paz, Kün; Morata.

Prediction

Both teams are fighting for European spots and look evenly matched. We're in for an exciting contest, and my suggested bet is on over 2.5 total goals.

Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.84
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Hoffenheim vs FC Koln prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Hoffenheim vs Köln prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.6 FC Koln Recommended 1xBet
Bournemouth vs Fulham prediction English Premier League Today, 15:00 Bournemouth vs Fulham: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 3, 2025 Bournemouth Odds: 1.83 Fulham Bet now Melbet
Osasuna vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Osasuna vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 Osasuna Odds: 1.56 Getafe Bet now Melbet
Ukraine U20 vs Paraguay U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 16:00 Ukraine (U20) vs Paraguay (U20) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 03.10.2025 Ukraine U20 Odds: 2.72 Paraguay U20 Recommended 1xBet
Leeds vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 04 oct 2025, 07:30 Leeds - Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.73 Tottenham Bet now Mostbet
Leeds vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 04 oct 2025, 07:30 Leeds vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 4, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.43 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
Real Oviedo vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 04 oct 2025, 08:00 Oviedo vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Real Oviedo Odds: 1.73 Levante Recommended Melbet
Lazio vs Torino prediction Serie A Italy 04 oct 2025, 09:00 Lazio vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Lazio Odds: 1.82 Torino Bet now 1xBet
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy 04 oct 2025, 09:00 Parma vs Lecce prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 4, 2025 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.57 Lecce Bet now Melbet
Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Leipzig: Who will keep their winning streak alive? Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.51 RB Leipzig Recommended Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Werder vs St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.64 St. Pauli Bet now Melbet
Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 oct 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 04.10.2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.75 Wolfsburg Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores