On Saturday, October 4, the sixth round of Serie A brings us a clash as Atalanta hosts Como. Kick-off is set for 20:45 Central European Time. Let's dive into a betting preview for this encounter.

Atalanta vs Como: match preview

Atalanta underwent a managerial change after last season. Longtime boss Gian Piero Gasperini departed, making way for Ivan Jurić. The new campaign started on a solid note: in five rounds, the Bergamaschi are unbeaten, with three draws and two wins. They’ve collected nine points and sit sixth in the table. Despite the change at the helm, Atalanta are determined to keep fighting for European qualification. The team has also played two Champions League matches: a 0-4 defeat to PSG and a 2-1 victory over Club Brugge.

Como continue their steady progress season after season. Last year, they played their first Serie A campaign since promotion and impressively finished tenth. Over the summer, the club strengthened with several signings and kicked off the new season in respectable fashion. In the opening five rounds, Como earned two wins, two draws, and suffered one defeat. Cesc Fàbregas’ squad has eight points and occupies eighth place. Without a doubt, Como are also targeting European football, making this head-to-head with Atalanta especially significant as it’s a direct battle with a rival.

Match facts and head-to-head

Atalanta are unbeaten in three straight matches: two wins and a draw.

Como have won twice and drawn twice in their last four outings.

Como have scored at least once in four consecutive games, while Atalanta have done so in three.

Last season, the teams exchanged victories.

Probable lineups

Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Ahanor; Zappacosta, Ederson, Pašalić, Bernasconi; Samardžić, Sulemana; Krstović.

Como: Butez; Posch, Carlos, Kempf, Valle; Perrone, Da Cunha; Addai, Paz, Kün; Morata.

Prediction

Both teams are fighting for European spots and look evenly matched. We're in for an exciting contest, and my suggested bet is on over 2.5 total goals.