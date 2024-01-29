ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Prediction on game W2(-4,5) Odds: 1.66 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On January 30, within the framework of the regular EuroLeague championship, ASVEL and Fenerbahçe will contest their encounter. The match prognosis for these opponents has been crafted by our resource's analysts.

ASVEL

The French club has been firmly stuck in the lower echelons of the EuroLeague standings since the start of the season. Currently, ASVEL occupies the second-to-last position, narrowly surpassing Alba Berlin only on additional indicators. There are no hopes for the playoffs, but the club managed to win three out of the last five matches. In their recent battle, the team surprisingly triumphed away against Bayern with a score of 76:64. The primary efforts are directed towards the French championship, where the team holds the second position in the standings.

Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe's performance is commendable this season, currently standing fifth in the EuroLeague, with high chances of reaching the playoffs. The club has secured 14 victories in 23 games, a solid achievement. In the last round, the team defeated Virtus Bologna on their home court with a score of 88:75. Things are progressing well on the domestic front as well, with the team sharing the leadership with Efes.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

The first-round match concluded with Fenerbahçe securing victory with a score of 101:86. However, the Turkish club had to make a comeback as they trailed by 13 points after the first half.

ASVEL is the weakest home team in the EuroLeague, with only two victories in 12 encounters.

Fenerbahçe has secured 4 victories in their last five EuroLeague matches.

ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe Prediction

On paper, Fenerbahçe is considered the favorite, with the Turkish club having tournament motivation. ASVEL has recently shown decent results and is playing at home, but there is not a pressing need for them to secure a victory. We anticipate a challenging match, where the underdog will undoubtedly put up a fight. However, we place our bet on the success of the guests with a handicap of -4.5 points.