RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction
ASVEL ASVEL
EuroLeague 30 jan 2024, 14:00 ASVEL - Fenerbahçe
Lyon, LDLC Arena
Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe
Prediction on game W2(-4,5)
Odds: 1.66
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On January 30, within the framework of the regular EuroLeague championship, ASVEL and Fenerbahçe will contest their encounter. The match prognosis for these opponents has been crafted by our resource's analysts.

ASVEL

The French club has been firmly stuck in the lower echelons of the EuroLeague standings since the start of the season. Currently, ASVEL occupies the second-to-last position, narrowly surpassing Alba Berlin only on additional indicators. There are no hopes for the playoffs, but the club managed to win three out of the last five matches. In their recent battle, the team surprisingly triumphed away against Bayern with a score of 76:64. The primary efforts are directed towards the French championship, where the team holds the second position in the standings.

Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe's performance is commendable this season, currently standing fifth in the EuroLeague, with high chances of reaching the playoffs. The club has secured 14 victories in 23 games, a solid achievement. In the last round, the team defeated Virtus Bologna on their home court with a score of 88:75. Things are progressing well on the domestic front as well, with the team sharing the leadership with Efes.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • The first-round match concluded with Fenerbahçe securing victory with a score of 101:86. However, the Turkish club had to make a comeback as they trailed by 13 points after the first half.
  • ASVEL is the weakest home team in the EuroLeague, with only two victories in 12 encounters.
  • Fenerbahçe has secured 4 victories in their last five EuroLeague matches.

ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe Prediction

On paper, Fenerbahçe is considered the favorite, with the Turkish club having tournament motivation. ASVEL has recently shown decent results and is playing at home, but there is not a pressing need for them to secure a victory. We anticipate a challenging match, where the underdog will undoubtedly put up a fight. However, we place our bet on the success of the guests with a handicap of -4.5 points.

Prediction on game W2(-4,5)
Odds: 1.66
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Sporting CP vs Casa Pia AC prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 15:45 Sporting vs Casa Pia prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Sporting CP Odds: 1.57 Casa Pia AC Recommended 1xBet
Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction NBA Today, 20:00 Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Denver Nuggets Odds: 1.69 Milwaukee Bucks Bet now MelBet
Uzbekistan vs Thailand prediction Asian Cup 30 jan 2024, 06:30 Uzbekistan vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Uzbekistan Odds: 1.593 Thailand Bet now MelBet
Besiktas vs Paris prediction EuroCup 30 jan 2024, 11:00 Besiktas vs Paris prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Besiktas Odds: 1.76 Paris Recommended Linebet
Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction Asian Cup 30 jan 2024, 11:00 Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Saudi Arabia Odds: 1.752 South Korea Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:09 Inter Miami played out a draw with Al-Hilal. Suarez and Messi scored a goal each Football news Today, 14:46 The exact date and time of the Carabao Cup final has been announced Football news Today, 14:09 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 13:58 Cape Verde snatches a ticket to the AFCON quarterfinals in the last minutes Football news Today, 13:47 Freedom to dream. Inter Miami unveiled their kit for the upcoming season. PHOTO Football news Today, 13:36 Belotti may leave Roma. Potential suitors for the signing of the forward are known. Football news Today, 13:06 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Football news Today, 13:01 Qatar wins a strong-willed victory over Palestine to reach the quarterfinals Boxing News Today, 12:18 Anthony Joshua is diligently preparing for the upcoming bout against Ngannou Football news Today, 11:48 Benzema could change clubs in Saudi Arabia
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sporting vs Casa Pia prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Uzbekistan vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 Besiktas vs Paris prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Mali vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball 30 jan 2024 Bayern Munich vs Baskonia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Blackpool vs Bolton prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024