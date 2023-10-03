Aston Villa vs Zrinski prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023

Prediction on game W1(-2) Odds: 1.57 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the Conference League, English Aston Villa will play at home against the Bosnian club Zrinjski. The meeting will take place on October 5.

Aston Villa

The English were the authors of one of the sensations in the match of the first round of the group stage of the Conference League. They unexpectedly lost to Polish Legia on the road, although, to be honest, the Poles had a great game and deserved three points.

Most likely, the representative of the English Premier League underestimated the opponent and the decision of head coach Unai Emery to release a semi-reserve squad played a cruel joke on him. As a result, the Poles won with a score of 3:2.

To begin the fight to qualify from the group, Aston Villa needs to score points in the match with the main outsider of the group - Bosnian Zrinski.

Zrinski

The Bosnians also created a huge sensation in the first round of the Conference League group stage. Losing after the first half to the Dutch AZ with a score of 0:3, the Bosnians were able to snatch a victory with a score of 4:3. The Conference League has never seen such comebacks in its history.

In general, the team played two different halves, but if they play as they did in the second half of the match, then even Aston Villa will have little space. Although this is hard to believe.

Match prediction

Aston Villa has something to prove in front of their home stands. After an unexpected defeat in Poland, they certainly need to gain points in the game with the outsider, who is now leading the standings. I believe in a big victory for the hosts and will bet on Villan to win with a -1.5 handicap.