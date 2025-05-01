Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 May 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.77 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

On Saturday, May 3, Villa Park in Birmingham will host a Premier League Matchday 35 showdown as Aston Villa welcome London side Fulham. The match is set to kick off at 13:30 Central European Time. Both teams are battling for European places and are sure to deliver entertaining football. Let's take a closer look at a bet on the teams' attacking output in this clash.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa remain in the hunt for a Champions League spot next season, sitting 7th in the table with 57 points. The main objective now is to break into the top five. Only three points separate Villa from the coveted Champions League zone, making the final four rounds absolutely crucial.

Unai Emery's men have wrapped up their campaigns in other competitions: the team fell to PSG in the Champions League quarterfinals and exited the FA Cup after a 0-3 defeat to Crystal Palace in the semifinals. These setbacks allow the club to focus solely on the Premier League. In their last league outing, Villa also lost to a direct European rival—Manchester City, 1-2—adding even more tension to the race for continental qualification.

Nevertheless, Villa's home form is a huge source of optimism: they are unbeaten at Villa Park in 19 consecutive matches. The squad has especially shone in recent home fixtures, thrashing Newcastle 4-1 and edging past PSG 3-2 in the Champions League. These victories underscore Villa's attacking prowess and give fans reason to believe in a strong finish to the season.

Fulham

Fulham currently occupy 8th place in the Premier League standings with 51 points. The Cottagers are still in contention for European spots, but trail the desired zone by six points. The battle remains fierce, and every remaining match is vital for Marco Silva's squad.

Recent form has been shaky: in their last six matches, Fulham have suffered four defeats and picked up just two wins. In the previous round, Silva's men narrowly overcame bottom club Southampton 2-1, snatching victory in the dying minutes. Before that came a disappointing 1-2 home loss to Chelsea and a 0-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

Head-to-head history with Aston Villa also doesn't favor the Londoners: they've won just once in their last eight encounters with the Villans, losing seven times. Moreover, Villa have claimed victory in each of the last five meetings between these sides.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

Aston Villa have won their last 6 home matches.

12 of Aston Villa's last 13 matches have seen over 2.5 goals scored.

Both teams have scored in 3 of Villa's last 4 matches.

Fulham have lost 3 of their last 4 away games.

Both teams have scored in 4 of Fulham's last 5 matches.

Aston Villa have won 7 of the last 8 head-to-head meetings.

7 of the last 9 encounters between these teams have featured over 2.5 goals.

Probable lineups

Aston Villa: Martinez, Digne, Torres, Cash, Konsa, Tielemans, Onana, Kamara, McGinn, Rogers, Watkins.

Fulham: Leno, Robinson, Castagne, Bassey, Andersen, Berge, Lukic, Wilson, Pereira, Willian, Jimenez.

Prediction for Aston Villa vs Fulham

Both teams are pushing for European qualification, making this fixture crucial for their ambitions. Aston Villa have historically had the upper hand against Fulham in recent years and are particularly formidable at home this season. Recent meetings between these sides have frequently produced plenty of goals. Given the stats and both teams' attacking potential, a bet on over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.77 looks very promising.