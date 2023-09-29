Aston Villa vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.75 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

On September 30, Aston Villa and Brighton will play in the seventh round of the English Championship. Both teams aim to finish the season in the top four and this confrontation will be especially important for them.

Aston Villa

Last season, after a change of coach, Aston Villa were able to turn their season around and take seventh place in the standings at the end of the championship.

In the new season, the team shows even better results and hopes to qualify for a more prestigious European tournament. In six matches, the team scored 12 points and is now in sixth place in the standings.

In the last round they unexpectedly beat Chelsea away, although the London club's performance for the second season in a row leaves many questions.

Brighton

Until recently, the team was only happy about entering the Premier League, but now every season it is gradually improving its results. In the last edition of the English Championship, they qualified for the European Cup for the first time in their history, and in the current championship, after six rounds, they have 15 points and are in third place.

Interestingly, Brighton scored 18 goals, outscoring even the current champion Manchester City.

Game prediction

Bookmakers rate the chances of both teams as almost equal, although the guests have a slight advantage. Many goals were scored in previous head-to-head matches. Considering the importance and principle of this game for both teams, it seems to me that we shouldn’t expect many goals scored here. I suggest betting on a total of less than 3.5 goals.