Aston Villa vs AZ prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023

In the match of the fourth round of the group stage of the Conference League, a match will take place in which the English “Aston Villa” will play at home against the Dutch AZ. Both teams need a win to continue their fight to advance from the group, with the English in a much better position in the tournament.

Aston Villa

This team plays well at home under the leadership of Unai Emery. They have seven wins and one defeat in eight home matches this season.

At the group stage of the Conference League, the English played only one home match against the Bosnian club Zrinjski and achieved a rather modest victory with a score of 1:0.

After three rounds played, Aston Villa has six points and currently ranks second in the group. If they manage to win the match with their direct competitors, then they will significantly simplify their task of reaching the playoffs of the third strongest European Cup.

AZ

AZ performs quite successfully in the Dutch Championship, where it takes second place. At the same time, the team is at the bottom of the quartet in the Conference League, although the team from Alkmaar still has a chance to reach the playoffs.

In three rounds, the Dutch team scored three points and is still far from its ideal game. Apparently, “AZ does not set goals to go far in the European Cup, but thinks more about performing in the domestic arena.

Match prediction

I think that the guests are not very worried about the European Cup, especially at the Conference League level. I propose to bet on the English victory with a handicap (-1), for which the odds are set at 1.65.

In the first round, Aston Villa defeated AZ in the away match with a score of 4:1, which means they shouldn’t have any questions in the home game.