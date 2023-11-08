RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Aston Villa vs AZ prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023

Aston Villa vs AZ prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Aston Villa vs AZ Alkmaar prediction
Aston Villa Aston Villa
Europa Conference League Today, 15:00 Aston Villa - AZ Alkmaar
-
- : -
International, Birmingham, Villa Park
AZ Alkmaar AZ Alkmaar
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the match of the fourth round of the group stage of the Conference League, a match will take place in which the English “Aston Villa” will play at home against the Dutch AZ. Both teams need a win to continue their fight to advance from the group, with the English in a much better position in the tournament.

Aston Villa

This team plays well at home under the leadership of Unai Emery. They have seven wins and one defeat in eight home matches this season.

At the group stage of the Conference League, the English played only one home match against the Bosnian club Zrinjski and achieved a rather modest victory with a score of 1:0.

After three rounds played, Aston Villa has six points and currently ranks second in the group. If they manage to win the match with their direct competitors, then they will significantly simplify their task of reaching the playoffs of the third strongest European Cup.

AZ

AZ performs quite successfully in the Dutch Championship, where it takes second place. At the same time, the team is at the bottom of the quartet in the Conference League, although the team from Alkmaar still has a chance to reach the playoffs.

In three rounds, the Dutch team scored three points and is still far from its ideal game. Apparently, “AZ does not set goals to go far in the European Cup, but thinks more about performing in the domestic arena.

Match prediction

I think that the guests are not very worried about the European Cup, especially at the Conference League level. I propose to bet on the English victory with a handicap (-1), for which the odds are set at 1.65.

In the first round, Aston Villa defeated AZ in the away match with a score of 4:1, which means they shouldn’t have any questions in the home game.

Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Macarthur FC vs Phnom Penh prediction AFC Cup Today, 03:00 Macarthur vs Phnom Penh Crown prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Macarthur FC Odds: 1.62 Phnom Penh Recommended MelBet
Slavia Prague vs Roma prediction Europa League Today, 12:45 Slavia vs Roma prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Slavia Prague Odds: 1.76 Roma Bet now MelBet
Ajax vs Brighton prediction Europa League Today, 12:45 Ajax vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Ajax Odds: 1.5 Brighton Bet now MelBet
Toulouse vs Liverpool prediction Europa League Today, 12:45 Toulouse vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Toulouse Odds: 1.68 Liverpool Recommended MelBet
Real Madrid vs Virtus Bologna prediction EuroLeague Today, 13:45 Real Madrid vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on the Euroleague match on November 9, 202 Real Madrid Odds: 1.69 Virtus Bologna Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:06 The Bayern leader was injured in a Champions League match Football news Today, 01:01 Hojlund has become Manchester United's top scorer this season, but there is one caveat Football news Today, 00:30 Ancelotti surpasses Ferguson's Champions League achievement Football news Today, 00:22 Ancelotti spoke about the urgent replacement Real goalkeeper before the Champions League match Football news Today, 00:21 Will he be able to catch up with Ronaldo? Müller won his 102nd Champions League match Football news Today, 00:17 Who got 9.1? Player ratings for the UCL match Real Madrid – Braga have been announced Football news Today, 00:14 Erik ten Hag is unhappy with Rashford's sending off in the match against Copenhagen Football news Today, 00:03 "It was a crazy match." The Copenhagen coach spoke about the victory over Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 23:49 Vinicius and Rodrygo broke Roberto Carlos's record Football news Yesterday, 18:13 Thriller match in Denmark for 7 goals. Player ratings for the UCL match Copenhagen – Man United
Sport Predictions
Football Today Macarthur vs Phnom Penh Crown prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Slavia vs Roma prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Ajax vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Toulouse vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on the Euroleague match on November 9, 202 Football Today West Ham vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Aston Villa vs AZ prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Rangers vs Sparta Prague prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Atalanta vs Sturm prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Hockey Today Boston Bruins - New York Islanders prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023