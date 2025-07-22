Astana vs Zimbru prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.71 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On Thursday, July 24, in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round, Astana will host Zimbru. I'm backing a bet on the total number of goals in this match.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Astana has twice in its history reached the main round of the Conference League.

Zimbru has never made it to the main stage of any European club competition.

Astana has lost just 2 of their last 10 matches.

These teams have never faced each other before.

Match preview

Astana, seven-time champions of the Kazakhstan Premier League, hold the record for the most domestic league titles. The club is also well known in Europe, boasting experience in the main stages of all European competitions. However, the last time the capital side claimed the Kazakhstan championship was in 2022.

This season in the Kazakhstan Premier League, Astana is off to a flying start. After 18 rounds, they top the table, three points clear of Kairat. In their previous match, Astana demolished modest Turan at home, 7-0.

Historically, Zimbru is a major force in Moldovan football, with eight league titles and dominance during the country's early years of independence from the USSR. Yet, Zimbru's last Super Liga crown came way back in 2000, and last season they finished third.

The new Moldovan league campaign has already seen five rounds played. Zimbru stumbled out of the gates with two straight defeats but bounced back to collect seven points from the next three games. The green-and-yellows are already six points behind leaders Sheriff.

Probable lineups

Astana: Chondrich - Amanovic, Vorogovskiy, Marochkin, Bartolec, Kazhukolovas - Kamara, Ebong, Gripshi, Tomasov - Charles

Chondrich - Amanovic, Vorogovskiy, Marochkin, Bartolec, Kazhukolovas - Kamara, Ebong, Gripshi, Tomasov - Charles Zimbru: Cebotari - Gaia, Rodrigues, Stefan, Abou - Ranera, Sharkovsky, Bruno Pash - Kleshchenko, Daan, Shchebetun

Astana vs Zimbru prediction

Astana are clear favorites in this showdown, and on home turf they should secure a solid advantage. I'm betting that there will be over 2 goals scored in this game.