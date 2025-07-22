RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Astana vs Zimbru prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Astana vs Zimbru prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
FC Astana vs Zimbru prediction x.com/fc_astana
FC Astana
FC Astana FC Astana Schedule FC Astana News FC Astana Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
24 july 2025, 10:00
- : -
International, Astana, Astana Arena
Zimbru
Zimbru Zimbru Schedule Zimbru News Zimbru Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.71
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On Thursday, July 24, in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round, Astana will host Zimbru. I'm backing a bet on the total number of goals in this match.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Astana has twice in its history reached the main round of the Conference League.
  • Zimbru has never made it to the main stage of any European club competition.
  • Astana has lost just 2 of their last 10 matches.
  • These teams have never faced each other before.

Match preview

Astana, seven-time champions of the Kazakhstan Premier League, hold the record for the most domestic league titles. The club is also well known in Europe, boasting experience in the main stages of all European competitions. However, the last time the capital side claimed the Kazakhstan championship was in 2022.

This season in the Kazakhstan Premier League, Astana is off to a flying start. After 18 rounds, they top the table, three points clear of Kairat. In their previous match, Astana demolished modest Turan at home, 7-0.

Historically, Zimbru is a major force in Moldovan football, with eight league titles and dominance during the country's early years of independence from the USSR. Yet, Zimbru's last Super Liga crown came way back in 2000, and last season they finished third.

The new Moldovan league campaign has already seen five rounds played. Zimbru stumbled out of the gates with two straight defeats but bounced back to collect seven points from the next three games. The green-and-yellows are already six points behind leaders Sheriff.

Probable lineups

  • Astana: Chondrich - Amanovic, Vorogovskiy, Marochkin, Bartolec, Kazhukolovas - Kamara, Ebong, Gripshi, Tomasov - Charles
  • Zimbru: Cebotari - Gaia, Rodrigues, Stefan, Abou - Ranera, Sharkovsky, Bruno Pash - Kleshchenko, Daan, Shchebetun

Astana vs Zimbru prediction

Astana are clear favorites in this showdown, and on home turf they should secure a solid advantage. I'm betting that there will be over 2 goals scored in this game.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.71
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Como vs Al-Ahli Jeddah prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 08:00 Como vs Al-Ahli prediction, H2H and bets for the match - July 23, 2025 Como Odds: 1.92 Al-Ahli Jeddah Recommended Melbet
QPR vs Cardiff City prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 09:00 QPR vs Cardiff City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025 QPR Odds: 1.62 Cardiff City Bet now 1xBet
Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko prediction Washington WTA 23 july 2025, 10:00 Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko prediction and betting tips - July 23, 2025 Elena Rybakina Odds: 1.85 Victoria Mboko Bet now 1xBet
Silkeborg vs KA Akureyri prediction Europa Conference League 23 july 2025, 13:00 Silkeborg vs KA Akureyri: Can the Danes secure an advantage in the first leg? Silkeborg Odds: 1.7 KA Akureyri Recommended Melbet
Galatasaray vs Cagliari prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 13:30 Galatasaray vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 23, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.7 Cagliari Bet now Mostbet
Valencia vs Leganes prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 14:00 Valencia vs Leganes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 Valencia Odds: 1.8 Leganes Bet now 1xBet
Girona vs Espanyol prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 14:30 Girona vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 Girona Odds: 1.77 Espanyol Recommended Mostbet
Shelbourne vs Qarabag FK prediction Champions League 23 july 2025, 14:45 Shelbourne vs Qarabag: Can Qarabag seize the advantage in the first leg? Shelbourne Odds: 1.6 Qarabag FK Bet now 1xBet
Buducnost Podgorica vs FC Milsami Orhei prediction Europa Conference League 23 july 2025, 15:00 Buducnost vs Milsami: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Buducnost Podgorica Odds: 1.57 FC Milsami Orhei Bet now Mostbet
Araz PFK vs Aris Thessaloniki FC prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Araz vs Aris prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 24 July 2025 Araz PFK Odds: 1.6 Aris Thessaloniki FC Recommended 1xBet
St Joseph's vs Shamrock Rovers prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 St Joseph's vs Shamrock Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 24 July 2025 St Joseph's Odds: 1.87 Shamrock Rovers Bet now 1xBet
Rosenborg vs Banga Gargzdai prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Rosenborg vs Banga prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025 Rosenborg Odds: 1.53 Banga Gargzdai Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Zira - : - Hajduk Split 23 july 2025, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Zira
-
Hajduk Split
-
11:30
FCI Levadia - : - Iberia 1999 23 july 2025, 12:30 Europa Conference League
FCI Levadia
-
Iberia 1999
-
12:30
Brann - : - Salzburg 23 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Brann
-
Salzburg
-
13:00
Silkeborg - : - KA Akureyri 23 july 2025, 13:00 Europa Conference League
Silkeborg
-
KA Akureyri
-
13:00
Olimpija Ljubljana - : - Inter Club d'Escaldes 23 july 2025, 14:00 Europa Conference League
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
14:00
TNS - : - FC Differdange 03 23 july 2025, 14:00 Europa Conference League
TNS
-
FC Differdange 03
-
14:00
Shelbourne - : - Qarabag FK 23 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Shelbourne
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:45
Buducnost Podgorica - : - FC Milsami Orhei 23 july 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Buducnost Podgorica
-
FC Milsami Orhei
-
15:00
FC Astana - : - Zimbru 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
FC Astana
-
Zimbru
-
10:00
Atletic Escaldes - : - FC Dinamo City 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
Atletic Escaldes
-
FC Dinamo City
-
10:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 19:00 FIFA Deems Biennial Club World Cup Unworkable Despite Europe and South America Push Football news Today, 18:30 Toluca and LA Galaxy Set to Clash in Campeones Cup 2025 Football news Today, 18:05 Eduardo Vargas Stays in Uruguay as Universidad de Chile Talks Stall Football news Today, 17:48 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule, results and tournament standings Football news Today, 17:47 Finalists of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations confirmed Football news Today, 17:35 Müller Linked With LAFC After Giroud's Departure Football news Today, 17:30 Herrera’s Grim Numbers at Boca Raise Concerns Football news Today, 17:00 Argentina on Alert as Dibu Martínez Considers Saudi Move Football news Today, 16:35 Palmeiras Targeting Deossa After Ríos' High-Profile Exit Football news Today, 16:31 Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus interested in signing Sterling
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores