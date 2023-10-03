Astana vs Viktoria Plzen prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.57 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the context of the second round of the UEFA Conference League group stage, Astana will host the Czech side Viktoria. The match will take place in Group C at the Astana Arena, with kick-off scheduled for 16:30 Central European Time.

Astana

Founded as recently as 2009, this club cannot boast a long history, but it has managed to achieve remarkable results and win the hearts of fans across the country in a short time. Astana is a seven-time champion of Kazakhstan, a three-time winner of the Cup, and a six-time Super Cup champion in Kazakhstan. Not bad for a fourteen-year-old club, is it? Moreover, Astana is the only club that has represented the country in the group stage of the Champions League and the Europa League playoffs.

In the first group match, the Kazakh team lost to Dinamo Zagreb, and in the domestic league, they are currently in second place with no chance of winning the championship.

Viktoria Plzen

Viktoria is an experienced European competition participant. The team has a history of participating in the primary European club tournament, but this season, fate has led the club to the Conference League. Viktoria successfully navigated through three rounds of qualification without losing a single match. In the group stage, they started with a victory against Balkani from Kosovo.

However, in the domestic league, things are not going as well. Viktoria is trailing the two Prague teams and is in third place. It's worth noting that the team has already scored 27 goals in just 9 matches.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Astana has not lost at home in five consecutive matches.

Viktoria has scored in 15 consecutive matches in all competitions.

The two teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

Bookmakers slightly favor the guests. The long journey is unlikely to be in favor of the Czechs. Additionally, Astana has been performing well in recent home matches. Therefore, my bet is that both teams will score.