Astana vs Milsami Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024

On August 1, Astana - Milsami will have their return meeting in the qualification of the Conference League. Forecast for the match between these rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Astana

The Kazakhs finished second in the league last season, so they should be satisfied with the Conference League qualification. Although Astana is the favorite of this pair, in the first match was about equal struggle, there were chances to win, but the opponent managed to equalize.

Domestic championship started long ago, here Astana still looks weak, only ninth place after 12 rounds, the gap from the leader is already 11 points, and to the top three 10 points, although there is a game in reserve. Eurocups may become a priority, on the background of poor results in the championship.

Milsami

The representative of Moldova became only the fourth in its not the strongest championship, but it was enough to get into the qualification of the Conference League. Milsami started the fight from the first round of qualification against Belarusian Torpedo BelAZ, where the away meeting was held on a neutral field and managed to win 4:2, and at home they played 0:0.

The upcoming opponent looks more dangerous, in addition, everything will be determined in the away meeting, as at home failed to achieve an advantage. Most likely, the team will try to play with an emphasis on defense, although the counterattacks should not be forgotten. Although the opponent is experienced, but is not in the best shape.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The teams in the first match did not determine the winner, playing 1:1, Milsami equalized only in the 90th minute.

Milsamy has not lost three matches in a row this season, the same series and Astana, taking into account domestic tournaments.

Odds for this match are as follows: W1 - 1.44, X - 4.5, W2 - 7.1.

Astana vs Milsami Prediction

According to bookmakers Kazakhs must win in this confrontation, which I agree with, experience and the factor of their arena should help to achieve a positive result. I propose to bet here on the success of the home team with a -1 goal.

