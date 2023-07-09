RU RU
Astana vs Dinamo Tbilisi predictions and betting tips on July 12, 2023
FC Astana FC Astana
Champions League 12 july 2023, 10:00 FC Astana - Dinamo Tbilisi
-
- : -
International, Astana, Astana Arena
Dinamo Tbilisi Dinamo Tbilisi
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
On July 12, Astana Arena (Astana) will host the first leg of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Astana will compete with Dinamo Tbilisi. The battle will start at 16:00 CET.

Astana


The club has endured a nasty period of fall from the top of national football. It, having won 6 championship titles in a row, collapsed to the 3rd place in 2020. Moreover, the next draw brought only the silver medals and a new set of golden ones appeared a season ago. By the way, it may not be kept – Ordabasy is determined to seriously compete for the current trophy. “The Citizens” intend to win back their positions at the international arena. They participated in the main round of the Champions League and consistently made their way into the group stage of the Europa League. Still, taking into account three previous starts, the Kazakh club won the battle with only 1 out of 5 opponent since 2020 (it knocked out Aris in the last but one year) and two matches of the Conference League qualification against Raków, which took place in the previous summer, resulted in a total 0-6 score.

Dinamo Tbilisi


The team became a legend forever, at least for its native Georgia (and even for the entire post-Soviet space), when it was able to win the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in 1981. There were enough various titles, both in the USSR and after the country became independent. Nevertheless, “the Blue and Whites” did not become the undisputed flagship or the dominant force. One can mention that they regained the championship status a season ago, but there had been a pause before. Nowadays, there is a risk even to finish outside the European Cup zone. Moreover, the last time Dinamo was able to achieve something at the international stage was in 2020, when it overcame at least Connah’s Quay Nomads in the Europa League. The other five remaining opponents knocked the Georgian team out of the struggle. For instance, it was a year ago, when, having exchanged the victories with Paide, it lost to the Estonian club on penalties.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The countries of the representatives are neighbouring, but the teams will play against each other for the first time.

Predictions


Bookmakers understand that Astana is pretty good at the home arena. Let’s agree that the Kazakh team is obliged to “squeeze” the maximum out of the factor of the native field – thus, we are waiting for its victory (odd: 1.85).

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
