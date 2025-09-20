Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.53 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On September 21, 2025, the CAF Champions League will feature the first leg of the qualifiers, where ASK Kara from Togo will take on Berkane from Morocco. Kick-off is scheduled for 17:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet on both teams' attacking potential in this clash.

ASK Kara

ASK Kara represent Togo and are the reigning national champions. After a five-year drought, Kara reclaimed the title last year, edging out their closest rival by just two points. The team showcased vibrant football, but their current form is a mystery, as the Togolese league wrapped up in June and has yet to restart. As a result, these CAF Champions League qualifiers will be the club’s first official matches of the new season. The showdown with Berkane marks a historic international debut for Kara.

Berkane

Berkane are a far more decorated club on the African continent. They are the reigning champions of Morocco and boast considerable experience on the international stage. Last season, the Moroccan side clinched the CAF Confederation Cup, defeating Simba of Tanzania in the final. The new campaign started with two emphatic victories, putting Berkane at the top of the league table with six points and a 6-1 goal difference. Heading into this fixture in outstanding form, Berkane are rightly considered the favorites for this matchup.

Key facts and head-to-head

ASK Kara have won 4 of their last 5 matches.

ASK Kara have won their last 5 home games.

Berkane are unbeaten in 17 of their last 18 matches.

Berkane have won their last 4 away matches.

This will be the first ever meeting between these teams.

ASK Kara vs Berkane match prediction

Berkane come into this tie as clear favorites. The team is already in full swing in their national league and have shown consistent results, while last year’s CAF Confederation Cup triumph only underlines their high level. ASK Kara, on the other hand, enter the match lacking match practice, as the Togolese league wrapped up in the summer, making this a real test for the champions of Togo. We anticipate an open and attacking game from both sides. My bet for this match is over 2.5 goals, with odds of 1.53.