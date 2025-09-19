RU RU ES ES FR FR
AS FAN vs Espérance prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 21 September 2025

Kenley Ward
AS FAN vs Esperance prediction https://x.com/ESTunis1919
CAF Champions League (Round 1) 21 sep 2025, 10:30
Prediction on game Win AS FAN
Odds: 1.6
In the first round of the CAF Champions League qualification stage, Nigerian side AS FAN will host one of Africa’s football giants — Espérance Tunis.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • This will be the first-ever meeting between these teams.
  • AS FAN are making their debut appearance in the CAF Champions League qualification.
  • Espérance Tunis is one of the most decorated clubs in Africa, boasting extensive experience in the CAF Champions League.
  • AS FAN have won 3 of their last 5 matches.
  • Espérance Tunis have also won 3 of their last 5 matches.
  • The winner of this match will face the winner of the Rahimo vs Mangasport tie.

Match preview:

This is a historic moment for the hosts: the team from Niamey has reached the main draw of the competition for the first time and will be eager to make a statement on the continental stage.

Espérance, in contrast, are a seasoned and decorated club. The Tunisians have lifted the CAF Champions League trophy four times and regularly reach the final stages. While they do not always get off to easy starts on the road, their experience and squad depth make them clear favorites for this encounter.

For AS FAN, the main challenge will be coping with the pressure from their illustrious opponents and making the most of home support. For Espérance, the goal is to start their campaign with a win and reinforce their status as group favorites.

Probable lineups:

  • AS FAN: Djibrilla Kassali Djibo, Ihechukwu Obasi, Abdul Majid Alzuma, Bizo, Marouf Maazou Salissou, Ibrahim, Moussa, Umaru Mohamadu Mansur, Addae, Pape Moktar M'Baye.
  • Espérance Tunis: Ben Said, Bouassida, Belaïli, Ben Hamida, Boualia, Jebali, Jelassi, Keita, Meriah, Ogbelu, Tka.

AS FAN vs Espérance Tunis prediction:

Espérance Tunis bring considerably more international experience to the table, and their squad is superior in both quality and depth. Despite playing away from home, the Tunisians are expected to control proceedings and secure the result they need.

Prediction: Espérance Tunis win.

