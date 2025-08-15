Prediction on game Total over 21,5 Odds: 1.71 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 15, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina go head-to-head at the Cincinnati tournament. Here’s my take on the best bet for this highly anticipated clash.

Aryna Sabalenka

The Belarusian star has been in the spotlight, as befits the world No.1. This season, Sabalenka has shown remarkable consistency, reaching seven finals—though she’s clinched only three titles. The most frustrating part: she’s yet to capture a major this year, having lost finals at both the Australian Open and Roland Garros, as well as suffering a semifinal exit at Wimbledon.

In Cincinnati, Sabalenka opened with a win over seasoned Czech Marketa Vondrousova—7-5, 6-1. She then battled through an epic against Britain’s Emma Raducanu—7-6, 4-6, 7-6. Most recently, she dispatched Jessica Bouzas Maneiro—6-1, 7-5.

Elena Rybakina

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Rybakina this season; her lone title came in Strasbourg. She started the year ranked sixth in the world, but now sits at No.10. The Kazakh representative looked solid in Montreal, making it all the way to the semifinals.

In Cincinnati, Rybakina has had to dig deep in every match, always dropping the opening set. She kicked things off with a win over Mexico’s Zarazua—4-6, 6-0, 7-5—followed by a victory against experienced Belgian Elise Mertens—4-6, 6-3, 7-5. In her latest outing, she overcame the powerful American Madison Keys—6-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Match facts

Sabalenka has won 50 of her 59 matches this season.

Rybakina has played 55 matches, winning 40.

Bookmakers offer the following odds: Sabalenka to win – 1.63, Rybakina to win – 2.38.

Head-to-head

These rivals have a rich history—11 matches in total, with Sabalenka leading 7-4. They’ve met eight times on hard courts, where the record is deadlocked at 4-4.

Prediction

This showdown has all the makings of a final, with two top-10 contenders facing off. Sabalenka is a slight favorite, but matches against Rybakina are rarely straightforward. I don’t expect either player to dominate, so the best value seems to be on over 21.5 games in total.