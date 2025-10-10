ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Tennis Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina. Prediction and betting tip for the match on October 10, 2025

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina. Prediction and betting tip for the match on October 10, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Arina Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina prediction Photo: https://www.skysports.com/ Author unknown
Arina Sabalenka Arina Sabalenka
Wuhan Open 10 oct 2025, 01:00
Wuhan , Optics Valley International Tennis Center
Elena Rybakina Elena Rybakina
Prediction on game Win Arina Sabalenka
Odds: 1.71
On October 10, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will face off in the quarterfinals of the tournament in Wuhan. Here’s my prediction for this intriguing clash.

Aryna Sabalenka

The Belarusian star has played a lot and maintained remarkable consistency this season, reaching three Grand Slam finals and capturing the title at the most recent US Open. In addition to that major, Sabalenka has claimed three more WTA tournament victories this year.

At the Wuhan tournament, she opened with a hard-fought win over Rebecca Sramkova—4-6, 6-3, 6-1. In the second round, the world number one left no chance for Liudmila Samsonova, dispatching her 6-3, 6-2. Sabalenka, 27, remains atop the world rankings, firmly in her prime and showcasing her trademark powerful game.

Elena Rybakina

The Kazakhstani player is having a less spectacular season, with her only title coming from the modest event in Strasbourg. Rybakina is currently ranked ninth in the world, having dropped three spots since the start of the year. Her physical condition has been less than ideal, her return game has struggled, and overall, she’s lacked the stability that marked her previous campaigns.

In Wuhan, Rybakina started with a straight-sets win over Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian—6-4, 6-3—and then overcame the talented Czech Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-4 in the second round. Rybakina currently holds eighth place in the WTA Race, which keeps her in contention for the season-ending championships, but Italy’s Paolini is hot on her heels.

Match facts

  • Sabalenka has won 34 of her 39 hard-court matches this season.
  • Rybakina has 31 victories in 43 matches on hard surfaces.
  • The odds for this match are as follows: P1 – 1.71, P2 – 2.22.

Head-to-head

These players have a rich history, having faced each other 12 times, with Sabalenka leading the rivalry 7-5. This year alone, they’ve met twice: Sabalenka triumphed in a grass-court thriller in Berlin (7-6, 3-6, 7-6), while Rybakina got her revenge in Cincinnati (6-1, 6-4).

Prediction

Two top-10 stars will battle it out, with Sabalenka entering as a slight favorite, given her status as the world number one. I expect a gripping contest that could go either way, but this time, I’m taking a risk and backing a straight win for the Belarusian powerhouse.

