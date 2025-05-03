RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Tennis Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2025

Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2025

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports's expert
Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff prediction Photo: https://www.sportingnews.com/ Author unknown
Aryna Sabalenka Aryna Sabalenka
Mutua Madrid Open Today, 12:30 Aryna Sabalenka - Coco Gauff
Madrid , Caja Mágica
Coco Gauff Coco Gauff
Prediction on game Total over 21,5
Odds: 1.83
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
Betwinner 4.75
Bet now

On May 4, the prestigious women’s tournament in Madrid will crown its champion as Aryna Sabalenka faces Coco Gauff in a battle for the title. Here’s my exclusive prediction for this intriguing clash.

Aryna Sabalenka

The Belarusian star is enjoying an impressive season, having reached her sixth final of the year. In her five previous title matches, Sabalenka clinched trophies in Brisbane and Miami, while falling short at the Australian Open, Indian Wells, and Stuttgart.

Benefiting from a high seeding in Madrid, she started her campaign in the second round, defeating Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-4. She then overcame Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, and dispatched Peyton Stearns 6-2, 6-4. The match against Marta Kostyuk was a real battle—7-6, 7-6—and she also faced a tough challenge from Elina Svitolina, coming through 6-3, 7-5. Sabalenka firmly holds the world No. 1 ranking, and regardless of the final’s outcome, she will remain at the top of the rankings.

Coco Gauff

The American has not had her brightest season so far, with this being her first final of the year. Before Madrid, Gauff struggled for consistency, often appearing out of form and showing signs of nerves.

She had a shaky start here as well, dropping the first set 0-6 to Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska before grinding out a 6-2, 7-5 win. Things got easier from there, defeating compatriot Li Ann 6-2, 6-3, and then Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-2. In the quarterfinals, she overcame Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 6-1. In a stunning performance, Gauff breezed past world No. 2 Iga Swiatek 6-1, 6-1. The American is currently ranked fourth, but a victory in the upcoming match would see her rise to world No. 2.

Match facts

  • Sabalenka has won 30 of her 35 matches this season.
  • Coco Gauff has won 19 of 25 matches in the current campaign.
  • The odds for this duel: Sabalenka to win – 1.79, Gauff to win – 2.1.

Head-to-head

The players have a rich history of direct encounters, with Gauff leading 5-4. On clay, they’ve met only once—four years ago in Rome, where the American came out on top.

Prediction

With two top-tier players squaring off, bookmakers haven’t risked naming a clear favorite. Sabalenka has had the stronger season overall, but in Madrid, Gauff has looked every bit as formidable as the Belarusian. Fans are in for top-class tennis, but picking a winner is no easy task. My suggestion: back the total games to go over 21.5.

Prediction on game Total over 21,5
Odds: 1.83
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
Betwinner 4.75
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction AFC Champions League Today, 12:30 Al-Ahli vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Al-Ahli Jeddah Odds: 1.67 Kawasaki Frontale Recommended 1Win
Inter Miami CF vs New York Red Bulls prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 4, 2025 Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.65 New York Red Bulls Bet now 1xBet
Empoli vs Lazio prediction Serie A Italy 04 may 2025, 06:30 Empoli vs Lazio: Will the Eagles soar into the European spots? Empoli Odds: 1.8 Lazio Bet now 1Win
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo prediction LaLiga Spain 04 may 2025, 08:00 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Can Real close the gap at the top? Real Madrid Odds: 1.59 Celta Vigo Recommended 1Win
Brentford vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League 04 may 2025, 09:00 Brentford vs Manchester United: Will Manchester United break their winless streak in the Premier League? Brentford Odds: 1.72 Manchester United Bet now 1Win
TS Galaxy vs Richards Bay prediction South African Betway Premiership 04 may 2025, 09:00 TS Galaxy vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 4, 2025 TS Galaxy Odds: 1.65 Richards Bay Bet now 22Bet
Monza vs Atalanta prediction Serie A Italy 04 may 2025, 09:00 Monza vs Atalanta prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Monza Odds: 1.72 Atalanta Recommended 1xBet
West Ham vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 04 may 2025, 09:00 West Ham - Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 West Ham Odds: 1.89 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
Brighton vs Newcastle prediction English Premier League 04 may 2025, 09:00 Brighton vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Brighton Odds: 1.65 Newcastle Bet now Betwinner
Brentford vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League 04 may 2025, 09:00 Brentford vs Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 4 May 2025 Brentford Odds: 1.68 Manchester United Recommended 1xBet
Augsburg vs Holstein Kiel prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 may 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Holstein prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.7 Holstein Kiel Bet now Melbet
Pharco FC vs Pyramids FC prediction Premier League Egypt 04 may 2025, 10:00 Farko vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Pharco FC Odds: 1.68 Pyramids FC Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Western United FC 3 - 1 Auckland FC Today, 04:00 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
3
Auckland FC
1
87’
Macarthur FC 0 - 0 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Today, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Macarthur FC
0
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
0
5’
Aston Villa - : - Fulham Today, 07:30 English Premier League
Aston Villa
-
Fulham
-
07:30
Deportivo Alaves - : - Atletico Madrid Today, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Deportivo Alaves
-
Atletico Madrid
-
08:00
Parma Calcio 1913 - : - Como Today, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Parma Calcio 1913
-
Como
-
09:00
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Stellenbosch Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Stellenbosch
-
09:00
Cagliari - : - Udinese Today, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Cagliari
-
Udinese
-
09:00
Kaizer Chiefs - : - Orlando Pirates Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
-
Orlando Pirates
-
09:00
St. Pauli - : - VfB Stuttgart Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
St. Pauli
-
VfB Stuttgart
-
09:30
Union Berlin - : - Werder Bremen Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Union Berlin
-
Werder Bremen
-
09:30
Latest News
Motorsport News Today, 05:20 Lando Norris at the Miami Grand Prix was let down by his own helmet Football news Today, 04:46 Diego Simeone demands Julián Álvarez to score five more goals before the end of the season Football news Today, 04:13 Guardiola compares De Bruyne's Man City departure to two other club legends Football news Today, 03:44 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news Today, 03:20 But they finally agreed! Ancelotti to become Brazil national team head coach Football news Today, 02:51 Gueye's Comeback: Paris FC's Striker Eyes Ligue 2 Playoff Push After Injury Nightmare Football news Today, 02:50 Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to sell Nice Football news Today, 02:39 Premier League matchweek 35 predictions and top tips: Chelsea and Newcastle covered, expecting entertaining football Football news Today, 02:19 PSL Survival Drama: Richards Bay, SuperSport, and Cape Town City on Edge Football news Today, 02:07 Simon Sparks Transfer Battle After Productive Ligue 1 Campaign
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores