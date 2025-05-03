Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 21,5 Odds: 1.83 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

On May 4, the prestigious women’s tournament in Madrid will crown its champion as Aryna Sabalenka faces Coco Gauff in a battle for the title. Here’s my exclusive prediction for this intriguing clash.

Aryna Sabalenka

The Belarusian star is enjoying an impressive season, having reached her sixth final of the year. In her five previous title matches, Sabalenka clinched trophies in Brisbane and Miami, while falling short at the Australian Open, Indian Wells, and Stuttgart.

Benefiting from a high seeding in Madrid, she started her campaign in the second round, defeating Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-4. She then overcame Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, and dispatched Peyton Stearns 6-2, 6-4. The match against Marta Kostyuk was a real battle—7-6, 7-6—and she also faced a tough challenge from Elina Svitolina, coming through 6-3, 7-5. Sabalenka firmly holds the world No. 1 ranking, and regardless of the final’s outcome, she will remain at the top of the rankings.

Coco Gauff

The American has not had her brightest season so far, with this being her first final of the year. Before Madrid, Gauff struggled for consistency, often appearing out of form and showing signs of nerves.

She had a shaky start here as well, dropping the first set 0-6 to Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska before grinding out a 6-2, 7-5 win. Things got easier from there, defeating compatriot Li Ann 6-2, 6-3, and then Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-2. In the quarterfinals, she overcame Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 6-1. In a stunning performance, Gauff breezed past world No. 2 Iga Swiatek 6-1, 6-1. The American is currently ranked fourth, but a victory in the upcoming match would see her rise to world No. 2.

Match facts

Sabalenka has won 30 of her 35 matches this season.

Coco Gauff has won 19 of 25 matches in the current campaign.

The odds for this duel: Sabalenka to win – 1.79, Gauff to win – 2.1.

Head-to-head

The players have a rich history of direct encounters, with Gauff leading 5-4. On clay, they’ve met only once—four years ago in Rome, where the American came out on top.

Prediction

With two top-tier players squaring off, bookmakers haven’t risked naming a clear favorite. Sabalenka has had the stronger season overall, but in Madrid, Gauff has looked every bit as formidable as the Belarusian. Fans are in for top-class tennis, but picking a winner is no easy task. My suggestion: back the total games to go over 21.5.