Arthur Cazaux vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024

Arthur Cazaux vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024

Jason Collins
Arthur Cazaux vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction
Arthur Cazaux Arthur Cazaux
Australian Open Today, 23:00 Arthur Cazaux - Hubert Hurkacz
Melbourne, John Cain Arena
Hubert Hurkacz Hubert Hurkacz
On January 22nd, Frenchman Arthur Cazaux will face Polish player Hubert Hurkacz in the Australian Open. The match forecast for these tennis players has been published on our website.

Arthur Cazaux

The young French tennis player has become one of the revelations of the tournament, having entered the main draw only thanks to a wild card. Cazaux currently holds the 122nd position in the world rankings, the lowest seed among the fourth-round participants in this tournament. In almost all of his matches, the athlete was the underdog. He first defeated Serbian Djere in five sets, then sensationally triumphed over the 8th-ranked player in the world, Holger Rune, in four sets. In the last match, he convincingly defeated the sturdy Dutchman Griekspoor with a score of 6-3, 6-3, 6-1. At 21 years old, Cazaux is determined to succeed, and all his previous opponents were within the top 40.

Hubert Hurkacz

The Polish tennis player is more widely known than his upcoming opponent. Regularly participating in major tournaments, Hurkacz is currently the ninth-ranked player in the world. Hurkacz is renowned for his powerful serve, having delivered 60 aces in three matches at this tournament. He progressed through the draw by defeating Australian Jasika in straight sets, experiencing some challenges against Czech Menšík, whom he had to overcome in five sets. In the last match, Hurkacz defeated Frenchman Humbert in four sets. The Pole is currently in the prime of his career.

Head-to-head history

Notably, the two players have never faced each other before.

Match prediction for Arthur Cazaux vs Hubert Hurkacz

On paper, the Pole is understandably considered the favorite, although Cazaux has clearly gained confidence and is not planning to stop. The battle will be serious, as a place in the quarterfinals is at stake. This match could potentially be prolonged, so we consider a bet on the total games over 38.5 as reasonable.

Prediction on game Total over 38,5
Odds: 1.74
