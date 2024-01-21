Artem Dalakyan vs Seigo Akui prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024

Prediction on game Win Artem Dalakyan Odds: 1.9 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On January 23rd in Osaka, Japan, a boxing event will take place, featuring the WBA World Champion in the lightest weight class, Ukrainian Artem Dalakian, in a co-main event against his mandatory challenger, Japanese Seigo Akiyama.

Artem Dalakian

Dalakian began his professional boxing career in 2011. He was the mandatory challenger for the WBA title in the lightest weight class against Kazuto Ioka, but Ioka relinquished the belt and retired. In 2018, Dalakian fought outside of Ukraine for the first time at the SuperFly 2 show in the USA, defeating Brian Viloria and claiming the vacant WBA belt. In 2023, after a long hiatus, Dalakian secured a tough victory over mandatory challenger David Jimenez in the UK. The upcoming fight will be Dalakian's second mandatory title defense.

Seigo Akiyama

Starting his professional career in 2014, Akiyama immediately contended for the "rookie of the year in Japan" title in the 49 kg weight category. He eventually won this prestigious tournament on his third attempt before moving up to a higher weight class. In 2017, he faced future superstar Junto Nakatani, suffering a knockout defeat. Nevertheless, he recovered and defeated Masamichi Yabuki, a future world champion, in the first round. After a loss to Jaysever Abcede, Akiyama went on an impressive six-fight winning streak, defeating strong opponents such as Taku Kuvahara and Jason Veyson.

Prediction for Artem Dalakian vs Seigo Akiyama

Expect a closely contested fight as both opponents are evenly matched. However, I believe the Ukrainian will successfully defend his title and secure a victory over Akiyama, likely by a decision from the judges. My bet would be on Artem Dalakian's victory.