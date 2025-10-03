RU RU ES ES FR FR
Arsenal vs West Ham: will Arsenal extend their winning streak?

English Premier League (Round 7) 04 oct 2025, 10:00
England, London, Emirates Stadium
In the seventh round of the English Premier League, Arsenal host West Ham at the Emirates. The match is scheduled for Saturday, October 3, kicking off at 16:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a look at a betting option for this clash.

Arsenal vs West Ham: match facts and head-to-head record

  • Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six matches: one draw and five wins.
  • West Ham have won just one of their last seven games, losing five of the others.
  • Arsenal have scored at least once in each of their last six matches.
  • West Ham have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three games.
  • West Ham currently have the league’s worst defense, conceding 14 goals.
  • Arsenal boast the best defense in the league, having allowed just three goals so far.
  • In five of their last ten games, Arsenal have scored in both halves.
  • In their previous head-to-head, West Ham defeated Arsenal 1-0.

Arsenal vs West Ham: match preview

Arsenal have bolstered their squad this summer, giving Mikel Arteta a much deeper bench. The Gunners made a confident start to the campaign. They lost 0-1 to Liverpool and drew 1-1 with Manchester City, but won all their other matches. After six rounds, Arsenal have 13 points and sit second in the table. They trail the leaders by only two points, so the title race is wide open for Arteta’s men. In the UEFA Champions League, Arsenal have also started strong, winning both of their opening games.

West Ham, on the other hand, have had a dreadful start to the Premier League season. The Hammers have managed just one win, with four defeats and a draw in their other fixtures. After six rounds, West Ham have just four points and are languishing in 19th place. The club has already made a managerial change: former Nottingham boss Nuno Espírito Santo has replaced Graham Potter at the helm. Now, the new manager will aim to restore the winning mentality and lift West Ham out of the relegation zone.

Probable lineups

  • Arsenal: Smuzhka; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyökeres, Jezek.
  • West Ham: Areola; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Magassa; Bowen, Fernandez, Paquetá, Summerville; Füllkrug.

Prediction

West Ham have changed their manager, but in my view, Arsenal remain clear favorites. My tip: Arsenal’s individual total over 2 goals.

