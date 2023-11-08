Arsenal vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023

RU RU NG NG
On Wednesday, in one of the last games of the fourth round of the group stage of the Champions League, a match will take place between the English Arsenal and the Spanish Sevilla. The Gunners have gained a good momentum and have every chance of easily qualifying for the playoffs of a major tournament.

"Arsenal"

The team from London started the tournament impressively, defeating PSV at home with a score of 4:0. After that, they unexpectedly lost away to Lens with a score of 1:2, but managed to beat Sevilla with a score of 2:1.

Despite one failed match, the English are still leading their group. At the same time, in the English Premier League, Mikel Arteta's team is still far from the performance of last season, when it was in first place for a long time. They currently sit in fourth place, three points adrift of the leaders, after last Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle.

"Sevilla"

The winner of last season's Europa League ranks third in its group with 2 points and so far has every chance of remaining in European competition in the spring.

In the first two rounds they drew at home with Lens with a score of 1:1 and away with PSV with a score of 2:2. In the last round they were defeated by Arsenal with a score of 1:2.

In the national championship, things are going even worse for Sevilla, as they occupy 15th place in the standings. Last weekend they drew 1-1 away to Celta Vigo.

Statistics and prediction

Arsenal are on a two-game losing streak. At the same time, in four games out of five with Arsenal's participation, the total goal was 2.5.

At the same time, Sevilla have won only once in their last eight matches, although they have lost only once.

Arsenal are not at their peak yet, so Sevilla can surprise and get important points. I'll bet on both teams to score.

