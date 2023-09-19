RU RU NG NG
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Arsenal Arsenal
Champions League 20 sep 2023, 15:00 Arsenal - PSV Eindhoven
Emirates Stadium
PSV Eindhoven PSV Eindhoven
Arsenal and PSV will play in the first round of the Champions League group stage. The meeting between the English and Dutch giants will take place on September 20 in London.

"Arsenal"

Last season, the Gunners finished second in the Premier League, allowing them to return to the Champions League after a long absence.

The new season for the team from London also started confidently - they defeated Manchester City in the match for the English Super Cup.

After five rounds in the championship, the team has scored 13 points and is in fourth place, only 2 points behind Manchester City. The country's vice-champion made his only misfire in the match with Fulham (2:2).

PSV

The Dutch team began its journey in the most prestigious club tournament in Europe from the second round of qualifying, where they easily beat the Austrian Sturm. Next came the beat and the Scottish Rangers.

PSV have already played four matches in the national championship and managed to win them all. They occupy first place, but share the leadership with AZ and Twente. In the last match the team defeated Nijmegen with a score of 4:0.

Statistics and forecast for the match:

Bookmakers believe that Arsenal are the clear favorites of the match. The London team have won four of their last five matches. At the same time, PSV have won four of their last five matches.

Interestingly, the last game between the rivals ended with a score of 2:0 in favor of PSV.

We expect a lot of goals in this match, so this is the option to consider. I will bet on the outcome of the match total of more than 3 goals with odds of 1.88.

