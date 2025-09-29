Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.67 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the clashes of matchday two in the 2025/26 Champions League group stage takes place on Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium in London, where local side Arsenal will host Greek outfit Olympiacos. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Arsenal kicked off their new European campaign with a confident away win over Athletic (2-0), showing grit and the ability to break down opponents late on. Both goals came after the 70th minute, underlining the squad's depth and Arteta's skillful rotation over the course of a match. The English side are traditionally regarded as one of the tournament favorites and are unlikely to take their foot off the gas early on.

The team is in impressive Champions League form: eight wins and just one defeat in their last 11 games. The Gunners are especially reliable at the Emirates, having claimed victory in regular time in nine of their last 12 home matches. Notably, in six of their last seven home European fixtures, at least one team failed to find the net.

Olympiacos, on the other hand, opened their group stage campaign with a goalless draw against Pafos (0-0) — a disappointing result, as the Greeks played with a man advantage for nearly an hour. The team is enduring a frustrating winless streak in the Champions League, now at five matches, and has failed to score in back-to-back games.

Still, it's worth noting their defense held firm — this was the first clean sheet in five matches. Olympiacos tend to struggle away from home: in their last six Champions League road games, they've conceded in five, with only sporadic attacking flashes keeping them competitive.

Probable lineups

Arsenal : David Raya – Timber, Magalhães, Saliba, Calafiori – Zubimendi, Rice, Merino – Eze, Saka, Gyökeres

: David Raya – Timber, Magalhães, Saliba, Calafiori – Zubimendi, Rice, Merino – Eze, Saka, Gyökeres Olympiacos: Tzolakis – Rodinei, Retsos, Pirola, Ortega – Esse, Muzakitis – Podence, Chiquinho, Strefezza – El-Kaabi

Match facts and head-to-head

Arsenal have scored in 10 of their last 11 Champions League matches.

Olympiacos are winless in European competitions for five games running.

In six of Arsenal's last seven home Champions League matches, there have been no more than three goals.

Prediction

Arsenal enter as clear favorites and are unlikely to drop points at home, given their defensive solidity and consistent attacking output. Olympiacos may focus on holding firm at the back and trying to withstand the pressure, but the chances of an upset are slim. The optimal bet for this match is 'Total under 3.5 goals' at 1.67, as both teams have seldom exceeded three goals in recent outings.