Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 27, 2025

On July 27, 2025, as part of the summer pre-season tour in Singapore, Arsenal and Newcastle will face off in a friendly match.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

A total of 193 official matches played.

Wins: Arsenal — 84, Newcastle — 68, draws — 41.

Goal difference — 277:251 in Arsenal's favor.

Arsenal's biggest win — 7:3 (December 2012).

Newcastle's biggest win — 5:0 (January 2000).

These matches are often low-scoring: under 2.5 goals in 6 of the last 8 games.

Both teams use this fixture as crucial pre-season preparation: expect rotation and plenty of young talent on the pitch.

Match preview:

This clash promises excitement despite its exhibition status: both sides are well acquainted from regular Premier League encounters, with their meetings always drawing extra attention.

Historically, Arsenal have the edge in this rivalry: since 2003, the Gunners have claimed 27 wins in 42 matches, while Newcastle have secured only 8 victories. Recent encounters have been more competitive: in the 2023/24 season, the Magpies managed to defeat Arsenal at home, but the return leg at the Emirates saw the Londoners edge it 1-0—a pivotal result in their battle for second place. On average, their head-to-heads produce about 2 goals per game, with over 60% finishing under 2.5 goals.

Currently, Arsenal look the more settled side: they ended last season in strong form, have bolstered their squad, and kicked off pre-season with winning momentum. Newcastle, on the other hand, come into this after a heavy defeat to Celtic (0:4), with injuries, potential transfers, and unresolved squad issues causing some internal uncertainty.

It's likely both managers will opt for mixed lineups and rotation, giving young players a chance to impress. Arsenal should look to control proceedings, while Newcastle may rely on rapid counterattacks. Still, given current form and squad stability, Arsenal are seen as favorites—though the unpredictability of friendlies always leaves room for surprises.

Probable lineups:

Arsenal: Raya – Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Mosquera – Zubimendi, Nørgaard, Merino – Madueke, Martinelli, Ødegaard.

Raya – Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Mosquera – Zubimendi, Nørgaard, Merino – Madueke, Martinelli, Ødegaard. Newcastle: Vlachodimos – Hall, Burn, Schär, Trippier – Guimarães, Tonali, Anderson – Elanga, Isak, Park Seung-su.

Match prediction:

Given the friendly status, expect an entertaining contest with plenty of attacking and defensive experimentation from both sides. A bet on both teams to score looks very reasonable here. Both teams to score — Yes (odds 1.62)