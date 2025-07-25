RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 27, 2025

Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 27, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Arsenal
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
27 july 2025, 07:30
- : -
International,
Newcastle
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
Review H2H Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.62
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On July 27, 2025, as part of the summer pre-season tour in Singapore, Arsenal and Newcastle will face off in a friendly match.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • A total of 193 official matches played.
  • Wins: Arsenal — 84, Newcastle — 68, draws — 41.
  • Goal difference — 277:251 in Arsenal's favor.
  • Arsenal's biggest win — 7:3 (December 2012).
  • Newcastle's biggest win — 5:0 (January 2000).
  • These matches are often low-scoring: under 2.5 goals in 6 of the last 8 games.
  • Both teams use this fixture as crucial pre-season preparation: expect rotation and plenty of young talent on the pitch.

Match preview:

This clash promises excitement despite its exhibition status: both sides are well acquainted from regular Premier League encounters, with their meetings always drawing extra attention.

Historically, Arsenal have the edge in this rivalry: since 2003, the Gunners have claimed 27 wins in 42 matches, while Newcastle have secured only 8 victories. Recent encounters have been more competitive: in the 2023/24 season, the Magpies managed to defeat Arsenal at home, but the return leg at the Emirates saw the Londoners edge it 1-0—a pivotal result in their battle for second place. On average, their head-to-heads produce about 2 goals per game, with over 60% finishing under 2.5 goals.

Currently, Arsenal look the more settled side: they ended last season in strong form, have bolstered their squad, and kicked off pre-season with winning momentum. Newcastle, on the other hand, come into this after a heavy defeat to Celtic (0:4), with injuries, potential transfers, and unresolved squad issues causing some internal uncertainty.

It's likely both managers will opt for mixed lineups and rotation, giving young players a chance to impress. Arsenal should look to control proceedings, while Newcastle may rely on rapid counterattacks. Still, given current form and squad stability, Arsenal are seen as favorites—though the unpredictability of friendlies always leaves room for surprises.

Probable lineups:

  • Arsenal: Raya – Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Mosquera – Zubimendi, Nørgaard, Merino – Madueke, Martinelli, Ødegaard.
  • Newcastle: Vlachodimos – Hall, Burn, Schär, Trippier – Guimarães, Tonali, Anderson – Elanga, Isak, Park Seung-su.

Match prediction:

Given the friendly status, expect an entertaining contest with plenty of attacking and defensive experimentation from both sides. A bet on both teams to score looks very reasonable here. Both teams to score — Yes (odds 1.62)

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.62
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari prediction Washington WTA Today, 12:00 Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips - July 25, 2025 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.8 Maria Sakkari Recommended 1xBet
Elche vs Blackburn prediction Club Friendlies Today, 13:00 Elche vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Elche Odds: 1.77 Blackburn Bet now Melbet
Fiorentina vs Carrarese prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:00 Fiorentina vs Carrarese: prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Fiorentina Odds: 1.81 Carrarese Bet now Melbet
Crawley vs Crystal Palace prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 25 July 2025 Crawley Odds: 1.82 Crystal Palace Recommended 1xBet
Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 25 July 2025 Gil Vicente Odds: 1.75 Brentford Bet now Melbet
Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Aberdeen Odds: 1.66 Ipswich Bet now Mostbet
Sporting CP vs Villarreal prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Sporting vs Villarreal: Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 25, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 2 Villarreal Recommended 1xBet
Galway United FC vs Waterford FC prediction Premier Division Ireland Today, 14:45 Galway United vs Waterford: Who will extend their winning streak? Galway United FC Odds: 1.81 Waterford FC Bet now Melbet
Cork City vs Sligo Rovers prediction Premier Division Ireland Today, 14:45 Cork City vs Sligo Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 July 2025 Cork City Odds: 2.5 Sligo Rovers Bet now Mostbet
Royal Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction Pro League Belgium Today, 14:45 Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 July 2025 Royal Antwerp Odds: 1.78 Union Saint-Gilloise Recommended Melbet
Derry City vs Bohemian FC prediction Premier Division Ireland Today, 14:45 Derry City vs Bohemians prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 July 2025 Derry City Odds: 1.5 Bohemian FC Bet now Mostbet
Alaves vs Castellon prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 05:00 Alaves vs Castellon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 26, 2025 Alaves Odds: 1.7 Castellon Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
Sarmiento - : - Lanus Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Sarmiento
-
Lanus
-
18:00
New England Revolution - : - CF Montreal Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - Orlando City Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Belgrano Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Belgrano
-
20:15
Union - : - Tigre Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Union
-
Tigre
-
20:15
FC Dallas - : - New York City FC Today, 20:30 MLS USA
FC Dallas
-
New York City FC
-
20:30
Houston Dynamo FC - : - LA Galaxy Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Houston Dynamo FC
-
LA Galaxy
-
20:30
Los Angeles FC - : - Portland Timbers Today, 22:30 MLS USA
Los Angeles FC
-
Portland Timbers
-
22:30
San Diego FC - : - Nashville SC Today, 22:30 MLS USA
San Diego FC
-
Nashville SC
-
22:30
Aldosivi - : - Newell's Old Boys 26 july 2025, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Aldosivi
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
13:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:49 Laporta says Super League is in talks with UEFA Other Sports News Today, 11:20 Shock. Italian gymnast placed in induced coma after failed landing Football news Today, 10:53 Real Oviedo coach calls his team a good springboard for Jović Football news Today, 10:51 Chippa United signs Chad national team midfielder Lifestyle Today, 10:49 Chicharito Hernández responds to scandal over sexist remarks Football news Today, 10:22 MLS comments on potential suspension for Messi Lifestyle Today, 10:09 Paul Pogba and his wife attend exclusive Vanity Fair cocktail party in Monaco Football news Today, 09:58 Mamelodi Sundowns may release player to Tanzanian side Football news Today, 09:48 Crisis deepens as Barcelona plans to strip ter Stegen of captaincy Football news Today, 09:36 Napoli agree on transfer for new goalkeeper
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores