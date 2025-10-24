Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.63 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Sunday, October 26, Arsenal, the Premier League leaders, will host Crystal Palace at the Emirates. Read on for an in-depth look at both clubs’ form and a detailed match prediction.

See also: Everton vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips 26 Оctober 2025

Match preview

Arsenal, following a busy summer transfer window, enter the new campaign with serious ambitions. The Gunners have scored 15 goals and conceded just 3 in their first eight Premier League matches of the 2025/26 season, striking a balance between attacking thrust and defensive solidity. They rightfully top the table with 19 points.

Additionally, in this season’s Champions League, Arsenal have dominated possession with nearly 60% and have kept three clean sheets to start the group stage. Under Mikel Arteta, they’ve netted eight goals against Atletico (2-0), Olympiacos (2-0), and Atletico again (4-0), making them one of only five teams to win all their matches. Arsenal continue to develop their possession-based style, high pressing, and rapid wing play.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are a team searching for consistency and progress. In eight matches this season, the Eagles have scored 12 and conceded 8, collecting 13 points—enough for eighth place. While these numbers are modest, they show improvement over last year when the club finished 12th. Under Oliver Glasner, Palace have focused on compact defending, dynamic wing attacks, and quick transitions, though they’ve yet to reach the stability of the league’s elite.

Their recent unbeaten run—19 games, including wins over Liverpool, Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Tottenham—came to an end not long ago. In the Conference League, the Eagles have earned three points after losing to AEK Larnaca in the second round.

Probable lineups

Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Mosquera, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Pino, Sarr; Mateta

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five meetings, Arsenal have claimed four wins and there has been one draw

Arsenal are on a six-game winning streak, conceding just once in that run

Crystal Palace are winless in their last three matches

Prediction

I see Arsenal as clear favorites who should have no trouble dispatching their opponents at home. My prediction: Asian handicap (-1) on Arsenal at odds of 1.63