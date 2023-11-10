Arsenal vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023

RU RU NG NG
The teams Arsenal and Burnley meet in the English Championship match. The teams will meet in the 12th round of the championship on November 11. Burnley is in a difficult situation and the team is on the verge of relegation to the Championship.

Arsenal

Last year, Arsenal failed at the very last stage of the championship and lost their chance to win the championship, which certainly dampened the mood of the fans and the team.

This year the Londoners are also fighting for the title for the second time, but the competition is much fiercer. At least four teams compete for first place.

By the way, now “Arsenal” is not in the leading group, although it ranks fourth. It is three points behind the leading Manchester City, which is not such a big difference.

Burnley

In its history, the team has not stayed in the Premier League so often. Their maximum result is six seasons in a row, but this year they can leave it in the first.

After 11 matches played, the team is in 19th place with only four points. They are ahead of bottom-placed Sheffield on goal difference and two points behind top-placed Luton.

It is important to note that Burnley scored all their points away from home, which speaks volumes about their tactics.

Statistics and prediction

Burnley have lost six of their last seven matches and have conceded at least two goals in their last four games.

If you look at the statistics, the Gunners play very well against teams from the bottom of the standings, with the exception of the match against Everton, when they managed to score only one goal. I think that the home team will win by at least 2 goals and I will bet on this outcome.

