On August 15, 2025, in the 1/32 finals of the DFB-Pokal, Arminia Bielefeld will go head-to-head with Werder Bremen. The match is set to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s analyze the teams' attacking potential and consider a bet on goals in this intriguing clash.

Arminia Bielefeld

Arminia Bielefeld enjoyed a stellar previous season that will go down as one of the club’s finest. The team cruised to first place in the 3. Liga, earning a well-deserved promotion back to the 2. Bundesliga. But the true highlight was their historic run to the DFB-Pokal final. Along the way, Arminia knocked out Bundesliga heavyweights—Union Berlin, Freiburg, pulled off a sensational quarterfinal upset against Werder Bremen, and stunned everyone by defeating Bayer Leverkusen in the semifinals. In the final, they fell 2-4 to Stuttgart and missed out on a spot in European competition.

Their preseason preparations have also been impressive: six friendlies yielded four wins, a draw, and only a single defeat to Monaco. Arminia kicked off the new 2. Bundesliga campaign in style, thrashing Fortuna Düsseldorf 5-1 at home and then notching a 2-0 away victory against Holstein Kiel, freshly relegated from the Bundesliga.

Head-to-head history at the Bielefeld stadium is remarkably balanced: over the last five matches, both teams have secured two wins each, with one draw. Notably, three of those encounters saw over 2.5 goals and both sides getting on the scoresheet.

Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen had a decent last season, but ultimately missed out on European qualification, finishing eighth in the Bundesliga—just one point shy of the European spots. The season ended on a high note, with Werder going unbeaten in their final eight matches, notching five wins and three draws.

Their preseason was packed, with ten friendlies stretching back to the tail-end of last campaign. In those games, Werder managed four wins, one draw, and suffered five defeats. However, they failed to win any of their last five preseason outings.

Looking at recent head-to-heads with Arminia Bielefeld, Werder have the upper hand: in the last five meetings, Werder have claimed four victories and lost just once—last year’s DFB-Pokal quarterfinal, which ended 1-2.

Probable lineups

Arminia Bielefeld: Kersken, Lannert, Schneider, Großer, Handwerker, Melem, Russo, Korboz, Sarenren Bazee, Grodowski, Boakye.

Werder Bremen: Backhaus, Agu, Bittencourt, Gruehl, Deman, Lynen, Mbangula, Topp, Friedl, Schmid, Stark.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Arminia Bielefeld have won 5 of their last 6 matches.

8 of Arminia Bielefeld’s last 9 games have featured over 2.5 goals.

Werder Bremen have lost 4 of their last 5 matches.

14 of Werder Bremen’s last 15 away games have seen over 2.5 goals.

Werder Bremen have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-head meetings.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Werder Bremen match prediction

This match promises to be an open, high-scoring affair. Arminia Bielefeld are coming off a fantastic season, proving they can compete with Bundesliga-caliber sides and reaching the DFB-Pokal final. Werder Bremen, meanwhile, finished last season strongly and are eager to push for European spots, though they ultimately fell short. Both teams play attacking football, as last year’s DFB-Pokal clash demonstrated. Arminia’s strong start to the new campaign—with two convincing league wins—underscores their form. Given the hosts’ momentum, Werder’s experience, and the unpredictability of cup football, expect an end-to-end battle with goals from both sides and drama until the final whistle. My pick for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.67.