On September 6, at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan, a World Cup 2026 qualifier will take place, with Armenia hosting one of the group favorites—Portugal.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

Since 1996, Armenia and Portugal have faced off 6 times: Portugal has 4 wins and 2 draws, while Armenia has yet to claim a victory.

One of the most dramatic clashes came in 2015: Armenia scored twice at home against Portugal but ultimately lost 2-3 in the Euro 2016 qualifiers.

In 2007, the match in Yerevan ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw.

Armenia has won only one of their last five matches.

Portugal has won 3 of their last 5 games, with 1 draw and 1 defeat.

This will be the opening round of Group F.

Match preview:

The Armenians will look to capitalize on home advantage and the support of their passionate fans to put up a fight against a top-tier opponent. Under Georgi Minasyan, Armenia is known for commitment and rapid counterattacks, but against Portugal, they will need absolute defensive focus.

Portugal, meanwhile, enters as the undisputed favorite. Roberto Martínez’s squad boasts one of the strongest lineups in Europe and rarely drops points against mid-tier opposition. The team's key stars—Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leão, and Cristiano Ronaldo—continue to light up the pitch, with Ronaldo still delighting fans with his scoring prowess.

A vibrant and tense clash is expected: the hosts will battle until the final whistle, but the visitors’ depth and class are on another level.

Probable lineups:

Armenia: Beglaryan, Mkrtchyan, Harutyunyan, Aroyan, Tiknizyan, Agbalayan, Avanesyan, Spertsyan, Shagoyan, Serobyan, Sevikyan.

Portugal: Costa, Neves, Mendes, Dias, Inácio, Silva, Vitinha, Neto, Fernandes, Conceição, Ronaldo.

Armenia vs Portugal match prediction:

This match promises goals: Portugal’s attacking line is fearsome, and Armenia traditionally plays bravely at home and can strike back. I expect open football and at least 3 goals in the game, so the total over 3 looks like a solid pick.

Total goals in the match – over 3 (odds 1.74).