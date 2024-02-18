RU RU NG NG
Arizona Coyotes vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Arizona Coyotes Arizona Coyotes
NHL 19 feb 2024, 16:00 Arizona Coyotes - Edmonton
Tempe, AZ, Mullett Arena
Edmonton Edmonton
Odds: 1.64

We present to our readers the prediction for the match between the Arizona Coyotes and the Edmonton Oilers, as they clash within the framework of the NHL regular season.

Arizona Coyotes

The season has been challenging for Arizona, as they currently sit 13th in the conference, trailing the playoff zone by 10 points, with only 1-2 games in hand. The team is currently experiencing a downturn, having lost 8 consecutive matches, with their latest defeat being a 1-5 loss at home to Carolina. The Coyotes will play their next match against Colorado on the road before facing Edmonton. With less than a day between these matches, recovering fully will prove to be challenging.

Edmonton Oilers

After a dismal start to the season, during which Edmonton lingered among the bottom-ranked teams, the team gradually gained momentum, recently enjoying a streak of 16 consecutive victories. Currently, the Oilers have firmly secured their place in the playoff zone, occupying sixth place in the Western Conference. In their last encounter, they managed to defeat the strong Dallas Stars 4-2 on the road, albeit scoring the decisive goal in overtime. Over the past six games, the team has alternated between victories and defeats.

Noteworthy Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The opponents have not yet faced each other this season, but in the previous season, all three matches were high-scoring affairs.
  • Arizona has secured 15 victories at home, with 12 defeats, although they have lost their last three matches.
  • The Oilers have won 15 out of 27 away matches, a commendable statistic.

Arizona Coyotes vs Edmonton Oilers Prediction

It is unsurprising that Edmonton is the clear favorite in this matchup. The Oilers will visit a fatigued opponent with a packed schedule, currently in crisis. The guests must capitalize on their advantages and secure a relatively straightforward victory. Thus, we opt for a straight victory for the Oilers.

Odds: 1.64

