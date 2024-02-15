Arizona Coyotes vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Prediction on game Win Carolina Hurricanes Odds: 1.88 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the regular season of the NHL, a match between the Arizona Coyotes and the Carolina Hurricanes will take place on the night of Saturday, February 17. The game is scheduled to start at 03:00 Central European Time.

Arizona Coyotes

The current season has been disappointing for the team. Arizona appears non-competitive and is not among the contenders for the playoffs. The Coyotes have only gathered 50 points in 52 matches and are positioned 13th in the Western Conference standings. Interestingly, none of the Coyotes' players have crossed the 50-point mark in goals and assists. Clayton Keller is the closest to this milestone, with 49 points.

Carolina Hurricanes

The team is having a fairly successful campaign and can boast solid performances. The Hurricanes are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. It will be challenging to climb higher, but maintaining their current position is a realistic goal. Sebastian Aho ranks 17th in the league's top scorers list with 57 points, although he has only scored 19 goals.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

The Coyotes have lost their last seven games.

Carolina lost their last match to Dallas, ending a five-game winning streak on the road.

The teams have already met on the ice during this season, with the Hurricanes securing a 3-1 victory in front of their home crowd.

Arizona Coyotes vs Carolina Hurricanes Prediction

The hosts have shown a poor level of performance in their recent matches, so I believe that Carolina has a better chance of success. My bet is on the Hurricanes to win.