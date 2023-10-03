Aris vs Rangers prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023

Prediction on game Win Rangers Odds: 1.86 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Cypriot Aris will host Glasgow Rangers in the 2nd round of the Europa League group stage. The match will take place within the Group C at Alphamega Stadium in Limassol and will start at 18:45 CET.

Aris



Aris won gold medals for the first time in its history at the previous championship of Cyprus. Being the champion of the country, the team began to play in the Champions League. It did not last long – having overcome BATE, the Cypriot grandee lost to the Polish opponent, Rakow. The last obstacle before qualifying for the group was Slovan Bratislava. Aris succeeded and has already lost the 1st round match to Sparta Prague at the away arena.

Speaking about the Cyprus Championship, the team is in the 4th place in the table. Aris is 3 points behind the leader of the tournament, Anorthosis. It is worth noting that Aris scored at least 5 goals in 4 matches this season.

Rangers



As for the previous season, Rangers, traditionally, took the set of silver medals in the Scottish Premiership. The higher mentioned result allowed the team to take part in the qualification for the Champions League. The Scottish club, first, overcame the Swiss rival, Servette, and then crashed out of PSV. As for the 1st round of the group stage, Rangers achieved a minimal victory over strong Betis from Spain.

Still, the state of things in the championship is far from being perfect. “The Blues” have already “dropped” Celtic by 7 points and are now in the 3rd place. It is worth noting that only seven rounds of the championship have passed. And the head coach was dismissed for unsatisfactory results not so long ago. Stephen Davis will prepare the team for the match against Aris.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Aris has not won in 4 matches in a row.

Rangers has scored in 5 matches in a row.

This will be the first battle between the teams at the official level.

Prediction



The guests look like real favourites, and the replacement of coach should shake up the team. I think that Rangers’ victory is pretty predictable.

