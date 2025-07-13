Argentinos Juniors vs Boca Juniors: Who will kick off the Clausura with a win?

Prediction on game Total over 1,5 Odds: 1.62 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Late on Sunday evening, July 13, we’re in for an opening round showdown in Argentina’s Primera Division Clausura as Argentinos Juniors host Boca Juniors on their home turf. Kick-off is set for 23:45 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at a potential bet for this clash.

Argentinos vs Boca Juniors: Match facts and head-to-head

Boca Juniors are winless in their last four matches: two draws and two defeats.

Argentinos have lost only one of their last ten matches.

At home, Argentinos have been beaten just once in their last six games.

Argentinos keep a clean sheet in 40% of their matches, while Boca Juniors do so in 33%.

Argentinos Juniors lose to nil in just 5% of their games; for Boca, that figure is 17%.

Argentinos Juniors have scored at least once in their last seven matches, while Boca Juniors have found the net in three.

The last head-to-head meeting between these sides ended in a goalless draw — 0:0.

Argentinos Juniors vs Boca Juniors: Match preview

Argentinos and Boca are set to kick off the Clausura in Argentina’s Primera Division. Argentinos have already competed in the Apertura and the Argentine Cup. In the Apertura, they made it to the playoffs and reached the quarterfinals, where they lost to San Lorenzo 2-1 in a penalty shootout. After that, they confidently dispatched their opponent in the Argentine Cup round of 32 to advance to the next stage.

Boca Juniors had an even busier summer. After their Apertura matches, they featured in the Club World Cup, but their campaign there was far from successful. As in the Apertura, Boca, like Argentinos, reached the quarterfinals only to be knocked out by Independiente 0-1. In the Club World Cup, Boca collected just two points in the group stage, failing to beat even Auckland City. As a result, they finished third and were eliminated from the tournament.

Probable lineups

Argentinos Juniors: Rodriguez, Vega, Lozano, Alvarez, Godoy, Fattori, Rodriguez, Oros, Lescano, Molina, Herrera

Boca Juniors: Marchesin, Di Lollo, Advincula, Pellegrino, Blanco, Battaglia, Palacios, Zeballos, Velasco, Merentiel, Cavani

Prediction

Both teams will be eager to start the Clausura with a victory and will play to get a result. Argentinos have had more time to rest, but on the other hand, Boca are in match rhythm. That’s why I suggest betting on over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.62.