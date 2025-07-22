Arda vs HJK: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.66 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On July 24 at 18:00 Central European Time, Bulgarian side Arda will face Finnish club HJK in a Europa Conference League qualification clash. Read on for an in-depth look at the opponents and our prediction for this intriguing encounter.



Match preview

Since the 2021/22 season, Arda has been a regular participant in European qualification rounds. The team secured their spot on the continental stage by defeating CSKA Sofia in the Bulgarian Championship play-offs for a Conference League berth, and now they will represent Bulgaria in the ties against HJK.

The Bulgarian league has just kicked off: in the opening round, Arda suffered a 1-0 away defeat to CSKA 1948, also receiving a red card. During pre-season, the team played five matches: two wins, two losses, and one draw, with an aggregate goal difference of 10:6. Arda attacks vigorously, frequently creating danger from set pieces, but their defending in the box is shaky, often allowing opponents plenty of chances.

HJK has already cleared one qualification hurdle: after a dramatic two-legged battle, they lost 4-0 away to Runavík, but staged a remarkable comeback at home, defeating the Faroese side 5-0 to advance to the next round.

Consistency remains an issue for the Finnish champions: in their last ten matches under Mikki Nuutinen, HJK have won seven and lost three. Interestingly, only three of those ten games saw both teams find the net. HJK play with an attacking flair, but that comes at a price—defensively, they've conceded 12 goals in their last eight outings.

Probable lineups

Arda: Gospodinov, Velev, Eboa, Guseynov, Velkovski, Kotev, Yusein, Shinyashiki, Vutov, Karageren, Nikolov

HJK: Neighuis, Ylitolva, Tikkanen, Antzoulas, Simojoki, Kuassivi-Benissan, Kanellopoulos, Kallinen, Mentu, Michel, Meriluoto

Match facts & head-to-head

This is the first ever meeting between the two sides

Seven of HJK’s last ten matches have featured at least four goals

Arda have lost three matches in a row

Prediction

I believe the goal fest in HJK’s matches will continue. Both teams are evenly matched, as the bookmakers’ odds suggest. My prediction: Over 2 goals at 1.66.