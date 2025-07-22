RU RU ES ES FR FR
Arda vs HJK: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Arda vs HJK: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Álvaro Hernández
Arda Kardzhali vs HJK prediction Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
24 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Kardzhali, Arena Arda
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
On July 24 at 18:00 Central European Time, Bulgarian side Arda will face Finnish club HJK in a Europa Conference League qualification clash. Read on for an in-depth look at the opponents and our prediction for this intriguing encounter.

Also read: Aktobe vs Sparta Prague prediction and betting tips 24 July 2025

Match preview

Since the 2021/22 season, Arda has been a regular participant in European qualification rounds. The team secured their spot on the continental stage by defeating CSKA Sofia in the Bulgarian Championship play-offs for a Conference League berth, and now they will represent Bulgaria in the ties against HJK.

The Bulgarian league has just kicked off: in the opening round, Arda suffered a 1-0 away defeat to CSKA 1948, also receiving a red card. During pre-season, the team played five matches: two wins, two losses, and one draw, with an aggregate goal difference of 10:6. Arda attacks vigorously, frequently creating danger from set pieces, but their defending in the box is shaky, often allowing opponents plenty of chances.

HJK has already cleared one qualification hurdle: after a dramatic two-legged battle, they lost 4-0 away to Runavík, but staged a remarkable comeback at home, defeating the Faroese side 5-0 to advance to the next round.

Consistency remains an issue for the Finnish champions: in their last ten matches under Mikki Nuutinen, HJK have won seven and lost three. Interestingly, only three of those ten games saw both teams find the net. HJK play with an attacking flair, but that comes at a price—defensively, they've conceded 12 goals in their last eight outings.

Probable lineups

Arda: Gospodinov, Velev, Eboa, Guseynov, Velkovski, Kotev, Yusein, Shinyashiki, Vutov, Karageren, Nikolov

HJK: Neighuis, Ylitolva, Tikkanen, Antzoulas, Simojoki, Kuassivi-Benissan, Kanellopoulos, Kallinen, Mentu, Michel, Meriluoto

Match facts & head-to-head

  • This is the first ever meeting between the two sides
  • Seven of HJK’s last ten matches have featured at least four goals
  • Arda have lost three matches in a row

Prediction

I believe the goal fest in HJK’s matches will continue. Both teams are evenly matched, as the bookmakers’ odds suggest. My prediction: Over 2 goals at 1.66.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
