Europa Conference League 27 july 2023, 13:00 APOEL Nicosia - Vojvodina
-
- : -
International, Nicosia, Neo GSP Stadium
Vojvodina Vojvodina
On July 27, Neo GSP Stadium (Nicosia) will host the first leg of the 1/4 finals of the Europa Conference League Qualification, in which APOEL will compete with Vojvodina. The battle will start at 20:00 CET.

APOEL


The team was close to finally regaining the championship title (the 29th one, which remains a national record, was taken back in 2019). It was “the Legend” that won the regular part of the championship. Still, according to the regulations, it was followed by the so-called “championship battle”, in which Aris from Limassol unexpectedly overtook the favourite, moving the club from Nicosia to the 2nd place. It goes without saying that the management should react to this, and the coach was replaced. The new mentor was Ricardo Sá Pinto, who is the most famous striker in the past and is extremely controversial as a coach – he didn’t win anything special even with “the Red Star” in Serbia. Still, it is reasonable to mention that he took the Belgian Cup with Standard Liege and, speaking about the previous place of work, the Iranian Super Cup with Esteghlal. He is in Cyprus for the first time, but the coach had already worked with Greek OFI and, twice, with Atromitos. And it is the game against the Serbian team that makes his debut in the new place.

Vojvodina


The club will celebrate its 110th anniversary next year. It managed to become a 2-time champion of unified Yugoslavia and took the Mitropa Cup, but recently “the Old Lady” was able to replenish the list of trophies only with the cups of 2014 and 2020, while the vice-championship in 2009 became the maximum result in the Serbian Super Liga. The previous season was also quite mediocre, which resulted in the rise only to the 5th place. However, that was enough to return to the European competition. The last time “the Voša” played there was in the summer of 2021, when it knocked out Panevėžys in the Conference League, which was followed by a total a 1-7 failure in 2 matches of the confrontation with Austrian LASK.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The opponents will play against each other for the first time – there have not been even friendly matches.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider “the Cypriots” to be the favourite of the following battle. APOEL is good, especially if we speak about its native field – let’s dare to assume that it will be able to win with “a -1 goal handicap” (odd: 2.02).

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
