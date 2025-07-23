RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Pro League Belgium Predictions Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 July 2025

Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 July 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Royal Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction Photo: https://x.com/UnionStGilloise/Author unknownn
Royal Antwerp
25 july 2025, 14:45
- : -
Belgium, Antwerp, Bosuil Stadion
Union Saint-Gilloise
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.78
On July 25, 2025, in the opening round of the Belgian Jupiler League, Antwerp will host the reigning champions, Union Saint-Gilloise. Let’s take a look at the best value bet for this high-stakes showdown.

Antwerp

Antwerp claimed the Belgian Jupiler League title in the 2022/2023 season, but the club’s form has since dipped. The following year saw them finish third, and last season they dropped to fifth place. That position allowed them to fight for a spot in the Conference League, but Antwerp lost out to Charleroi in the European playoff and missed out on continental football for the coming season. In the Belgian Cup, Antwerp made it to the semi-finals, where they were knocked out by Anderlecht over two legs.

In preparation for the new campaign, Antwerp played several friendlies against Belgian and Dutch sides. They notched up victories over Eupen and Willem II, both by a 2-0 scoreline, but suffered a 0-1 defeat to Waregem.

Head-to-head encounters between Antwerp and Union Saint-Gilloise at Antwerp’s ground are often lively and high-scoring. In the last four meetings, each team has picked up two wins, with three of those matches featuring plenty of goals. The clashes last year were particularly memorable — Antwerp hammered Union 5-1 in the Belgian Cup, but then lost 0-4 in the league towards the end of the season. These fixtures are always unpredictable and draw plenty of interest from the fans.

Union Saint-Gilloise

Union Saint-Gilloise finally clinched the long-awaited Belgian championship. Back in the 2023/2024 season, they came close — dominating the regular season, only to lose out to Club Brugge by a single point in the championship group. But last season, Union got their revenge. Despite finishing just third in the regular stage, they put together a superb run in the championship group, overtaking Club Brugge by three points and securing the title.

The key to their triumph was a rock-solid defense. In 10 championship group matches, Union didn’t lose once, drew just a single game, and kept seven clean sheets. The final tally — 22 goals scored and just 3 conceded — left their rivals no chance in the title race.

Union kicked off the new campaign with the Belgian Super Cup, where they led 1-0 but ultimately lost 1-2 to Club Brugge, missing out on the first silverware of the season.

As for recent head-to-heads with Antwerp, Union have enjoyed a clear advantage in recent years. Out of the last 10 matches, Union have won six, drawn two, and lost just twice. Their last two encounters have been especially dominant — a 5-1 home win and a 4-0 away victory. Notably, all of the last four meetings have finished with over 2.5 goals.

Probable lineups

  • Antwerp: Lammens, Renders, Van Den Bosch, Bozhinov, Foulon, Praet, Doumbia, Balikwisha, Urinboev, Kerk, Janssen.
  • Union Saint-Gilloise: Chambare, Leysen, Burgess, Sykes, Niang, Vanhoutte, Van De Perre, Castro-Montes, Ait El Hadji, Ivanovic, Rodriguez.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

  • Antwerp have won 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Union Saint-Gilloise have failed to win 3 of their last 4 games.
  • Union Saint-Gilloise have won 6 of the last 8 head-to-head clashes.
  • The last 4 meetings have all seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in 3 of the last 4 head-to-head games.

Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction

Games between Antwerp and Union Saint-Gilloise are traditionally exciting and high-scoring — both teams often deliver thrilling attacking football. The season opener is a moment when there’s no pressure from the standings, so expect a more open game from both sides. Union have looked particularly strong in recent meetings, playing dynamic and productive football against Antwerp. Meanwhile, Antwerp enjoyed a successful preseason, notching up several wins. All signs point to a spectacular match with plenty of goals. My pick for this one: over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.78.

