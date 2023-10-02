RU RU NG NG
Antwerp vs. Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Royal Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction
Royal Antwerp Royal Antwerp
Champions League 04 oct 2023, 12:45 Royal Antwerp - Shakhtar Donetsk
-
- : -
International, Antwerp, Bosuil Stadion
Shakhtar Donetsk Shakhtar Donetsk
Prediction on game W2(+1)
Odds: 1.6

In the context of the second round of the UEFA Champions League's Group H, an intriguing confrontation is set to ensue between Belgian outfit Antwerp and the Donetsk-based Shakhtar. The commencement of this encounter is scheduled for 18:45 Central European Time.

Royal Antwerp

In the preceding season, Antwerp, after a lengthy 66-year interlude, triumphantly reclaimed the Belgian Championship title. This victory marked the fifth instance of such an accomplishment in the history of the team. Such a feat has allowed Mark van Bommel's charges to participate in the principal grid of the Champions League, wherein Antwerp inaugurated their campaign with a resounding debacle against Barcelona (0:5).

Within the domestic championship, the team's fortunes have similarly not been particularly propitious. Antwerp finds itself perched in the fifth position, trailing the leader by five points. While not critical, the team presently does not manifest itself as a frontrunner in the championship contention.

Shakhtar

Shakhtar, in its capacity as the Champion of Ukraine, secured a direct pathway to the group tournament. It is noteworthy that, due to the war in eastern Ukraine, the team has not participated in a home game in Donetsk for nearly a decade. Consequently, the nominally home European cup matches this season are begrudgingly held in Hamburg, Germany. In the inaugural round therein, the Ukrainians succumbed to Porto.

A perusal of the Ukrainian Premier League table might induce one to conjecture that Shakhtar is the paramount contender for the championship. The Donetsk team surpasses its main rival by 3 points, albeit Dynamo has played 3 fewer matches. According to local press reports, Shakhtar’s coach, Patrik van Leuven, teeters on the brink of dismissal. It can be speculated that the duel against Antwerp will possess pivotal significance.

Intriguing Facts About the Match and the History of Personal Encounters

  • Antwerp has failed to score a single goal in their last four matches.
  • Shakhtar, on the other hand, has secured only one victory in their previous four duels. However, the Donetsk club has managed to score in every match this season.
  • The teams have not yet encountered each other.

Prediction

According to the quotations of betting agencies, Antwerp is deemed the favorite. Considering the suboptimal condition of the Belgians, it is conceived that Shakhtar holds commendable chances. My wager rests on the victory of the visitors with a handicap of +1.

