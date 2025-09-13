RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Pro League Belgium Predictions Antwerp vs Gent: can Gent break their winless streak?

Antwerp vs Gent: can Gent break their winless streak?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Royal Antwerp vs Gent prediction Photo: https://x.com/official_rafc
Royal Antwerp
Royal Antwerp Royal Antwerp Schedule Royal Antwerp News Royal Antwerp Transfers
Pro League Belgium Pro League Belgium Table Pro League Belgium Fixtures Pro League Belgium Predictions
14 sep 2025, 07:30
- : -
Belgium, Antwerp, Bosuil Stadion
Gent
Gent Gent Schedule Gent News Gent Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the seventh round of the Belgian Jupiler League, Antwerp will host Gent on their home turf. The match is scheduled for Sunday, September 14, kicking off at 13:30 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Antwerp vs Gent: match preview

Antwerp have made an inconsistent start to the new Jupiler League season and are picking up points without much confidence. The team drew their opening two matches, then grabbed a win, shared the points again, won once more, but suffered a 0-2 defeat to Westerlo right before the international break. After six rounds, Antwerp sit on nine points and currently occupy sixth place. Last season, the club broke into the championship group, and that remains the target this year, but it won’t be an easy task.

Gent have fared even worse at the start of this Jupiler League campaign. The team lost their opening fixture, managed to notch a win in the next, but then collected just two points from the following three matches, drawing twice. Gent now find themselves 13th with five points, in the relegation zone. The season is still young and there’s plenty of time to climb the table, but it’s clear their start has been disappointing.

Match facts and H2H

  • Gent are winless in three straight matches: two draws and a loss.
  • Antwerp have lost just once in their last eight encounters.
  • Antwerp have conceded at least once in six consecutive games, Gent in three.
  • Gent have scored at least one goal in 13 matches running.
  • Antwerp are unbeaten at home in five straight: four wins and a draw.
  • In their last head-to-head, Antwerp thrashed Gent 3-0.

Probable lineups

  • Antwerp: Toelen, Bozhinov, Van Den Bosch, Bale, Benitez, Verstraeten, Doumbia, Adekami, Somers, Janssen, Al-Sahafi
  • Gent: Roff, Samoise, Paskotshi, Van Der Heyden, Essaoubi, Kadri, Handelman, Ito, Delorge-Knieper, Kenga, Sonko

Prediction

Two evenly matched sides who failed to impress in the opening rounds. After the international break, both will be eager to turn things around, so I’m backing both teams to score in this match.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim: Will anyone claim a second win of the season? Union Berlin Odds: 1.7 Hoffenheim Recommended 1xBet
Freiburg vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 Freiburg vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Freiburg Odds: 1.67 VfB Stuttgart Bet now 1xBet
Eyupspor vs Galatasaray prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 10:00 Eyüpspor - Galatasaray prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Eyupspor Odds: 1.55 Galatasaray Bet now 1xBet
Ghazl Al Mahalla vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Ghazl El Mahalla vs Arab Contractors: Will Ghazl extend their unbeaten run? Ghazl Al Mahalla Odds: 2.7 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Recommended 1xBet
Juventus vs Inter prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:00 Juventus vs Inter: Will Juventus extend their winning streak? Juventus Odds: 1.45 Inter Bet now Melbet
West Ham vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League Today, 12:30 West Ham - Tottenham: Can Tottenham overcome their rivals away from home? West Ham Odds: 1.9 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
West Ham vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League Today, 12:30 West Ham vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 13, 2025 West Ham Odds: 1.69 Tottenham Recommended Mostbet
Zamalek SC vs Al Masry SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Zamalek vs Al-Masry prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 13, 2025 Zamalek SC Odds: 1.72 Al Masry SC Bet now Mostbet
Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Atletico vs Villarreal: Will Atletico Madrid secure their first win of the season? Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.8 Villarreal Bet now Melbet
Brentford vs Chelsea prediction English Premier League Today, 15:00 Brentford - Chelsea prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 13 September 2025 Brentford Odds: 1.65 Chelsea Recommended Melbet
Pachuca vs Cruz Azul prediction Liga MX Mexico Today, 19:00 Pachuca vs Cruz Azul prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 14, 2025 Pachuca Odds: 1.8 Cruz Azul Bet now Melbet
Seattle Sounders FC vs LA Galaxy prediction MLS USA Today, 20:30 Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy: will Seattle extend their winning streak? Seattle Sounders FC Odds: 1.4 LA Galaxy Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores