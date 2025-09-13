Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the seventh round of the Belgian Jupiler League, Antwerp will host Gent on their home turf. The match is scheduled for Sunday, September 14, kicking off at 13:30 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Antwerp vs Gent: match preview

Antwerp have made an inconsistent start to the new Jupiler League season and are picking up points without much confidence. The team drew their opening two matches, then grabbed a win, shared the points again, won once more, but suffered a 0-2 defeat to Westerlo right before the international break. After six rounds, Antwerp sit on nine points and currently occupy sixth place. Last season, the club broke into the championship group, and that remains the target this year, but it won’t be an easy task.

Gent have fared even worse at the start of this Jupiler League campaign. The team lost their opening fixture, managed to notch a win in the next, but then collected just two points from the following three matches, drawing twice. Gent now find themselves 13th with five points, in the relegation zone. The season is still young and there’s plenty of time to climb the table, but it’s clear their start has been disappointing.

Match facts and H2H

Gent are winless in three straight matches: two draws and a loss.

Antwerp have lost just once in their last eight encounters.

Antwerp have conceded at least once in six consecutive games, Gent in three.

Gent have scored at least one goal in 13 matches running.

Antwerp are unbeaten at home in five straight: four wins and a draw.

In their last head-to-head, Antwerp thrashed Gent 3-0.

Probable lineups

Antwerp: Toelen, Bozhinov, Van Den Bosch, Bale, Benitez, Verstraeten, Doumbia, Adekami, Somers, Janssen, Al-Sahafi

Gent: Roff, Samoise, Paskotshi, Van Der Heyden, Essaoubi, Kadri, Handelman, Ito, Delorge-Knieper, Kenga, Sonko

Prediction

Two evenly matched sides who failed to impress in the opening rounds. After the international break, both will be eager to turn things around, so I’m backing both teams to score in this match.