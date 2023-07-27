RU RU
Royal Antwerp Royal Antwerp
Pro League Belgium 30 july 2023, 07:30 Royal Antwerp - Cercle Bruges
Belgium, Antwerp, Bosuil Stadion
Cercle Bruges Cercle Bruges
On July 30, Bosuilstadion (Antwerp) will host the match of the 1st round of the Jupiler Pro League, in which Antwerp will compete with Cercle Brugge. The battle will start at 13:30 CET.

Antwerp


The club made a bet on the Dutch specialists. First, the management “sheltered” Marc Overmars, who, due to scandals, had left his native Ajax. And the newly minted director decided to appoint van Bommel as the head coach, despite the fact that Mark’s previous attempts were unsuccessful. To tell the truth, he more than justified the trust there: he brought the first since 1957 championship title, which was achieved in combination with the cup of the country. The golden medals were “snatched” out in the last round, when the decisive goal was scored by the most experienced Alderweireld, who had also been signed up by the higher mentioned couple of the functionaries already in stoppage time. “The Great Old”, unlike most Belgian clubs, has already started the new season due to the Super Cup confrontation against Mechelen last Sunday. That battle was unexpectedly hard, despite the quick goal: the outsider equalized the game and reached the penalty shoot-out, and only on the seventh 11-meter shot was the victorious one.

Cercle Bruges


The team has been owned by Dmitri Rybolovlev since 2017. Still, it is reasonable to mention that the Russian oligarch is not able to create a local analogue of his other offspring, Monaco, in Belgium. A year after the change of ownership, “the Green and Blacks” returned to the Jupiler Pro League. Being already there, they gradually gained a foothold among the middle peasants of the tournament. Generally speaking, the previous season made some progress, because according to the results, the team turned out to move from the 10th place, where it finished in 2022, to the 6th one. There were even chances to return to the European competitions, but the team lost the battle against Gent in an additional dispute for the right to get a ticket to the Conference League, already at the group stage. However, Miron Muslic, who started at Brugge as an assistant and was promoted in 2022, naturally remains the head coach and is eager to continue the progress that has been made.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The last time Cercle Brugge won was in 2020. That success was followed by 4 wins of Antwerp and a single draw.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that Antwerp will not face problems at the home arena for the second time in a row. Thus, we bet on the victory of the hosts (odd: 1.81).

