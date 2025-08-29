RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Tennis Anna Kalinskaya vs Iga Swiatek prediction and betting tips - August 31, 2025

Anna Kalinskaya vs Iga Swiatek prediction and betting tips - August 31, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Anna Kalinskaya vs Iga Swiatek prediction Photo: https://www.flashscore.com/ Author - WILLIAM WEST
Anna Kalinskaya Anna Kalinskaya
US Open 30 aug 2025, 19:00
New York, Arthur Ashe Stadium
Iga Swiatek Iga Swiatek
In the third round of the US Open, Anna Kalinskaya will face off against Iga Swiatek. Here’s my take on the best betting option for this upcoming clash.

Anna Kalinskaya

Anna Kalinskaya is not having her best season—she hasn’t won any titles and has dropped 15 spots in the rankings, currently sitting as the world No. 29. Most of the talk around her this year has been about her breakup with men’s world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, an episode that may have taken a toll on her emotionally.

Her preparation for the US Open has been decent; she reached the final in Washington (though suffered a heavy defeat to Fernandez) and made it to the quarterfinals in Cincinnati. Here in New York, Kalinskaya battled past little-known American Ngunue—6-0, 5-7, 6-4—before confidently dispatching Putintseva 6-1, 7-5.

Iga Swiatek

The Polish star has also had an inconsistent season, struggling at times for stability. Lately, though, Swiatek’s form has picked up: she’s clinched two prestigious titles, first at Wimbledon and then in Cincinnati. She now boasts six Grand Slam trophies, including the 2022 US Open crown.

Swiatek opened her campaign with a convincing win over Colombia’s Arango—6-1, 6-2—but faced a tougher test in round two, edging past the Netherlands’ Lammens 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. Despite her occasional wobbles this year, Swiatek remains one of the main contenders for the tournament title.

Match facts

  • Kalinskaya has played 25 hard-court matches this season, winning 15 of them.

  • Swiatek has won 30 of her 37 hard-court encounters this year.

  • Odds for this match are: Kalinskaya win – 6.0, Swiatek win – 1.15.

Head-to-head

Their head-to-head record is tied at 1-1. The last time they met was just two weeks ago in Cincinnati, where Swiatek prevailed 6-3, 6-4.

Prediction

Bookmakers are rightly backing the Polish player as the favorite, but Kalinskaya is capable of producing high-quality tennis. I expect this to be a competitive match, with Swiatek unlikely to dominate as she usually does. My pick is over 18.5 games in total—it looks like a solid bet here.

