Angers vs Strasbourg: Will Strasbourg continue their Champions League pursuit?

In the penultimate round of Ligue 1, Angers will host Strasbourg on their home turf. The match is scheduled for Saturday, May 10, at 21:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this encounter.

Angers vs Strasbourg: Facts and head-to-head record

Angers have won just one of their last seven matches.

Strasbourg are in fantastic form—unbeaten in their last 12 games.

In Strasbourg’s last four away matches, there has been no more than one goal scored per game.

Angers have the second-worst attack in Ligue 1, with just 30 goals scored.

Strasbourg have lost without scoring in only 6% of their matches, whereas Angers have done so in 36%.

Strasbourg win to nil in 23% of their matches.

The teams have met twice this season: they drew 1-1 in the league, while Angers won 3-1 in the French Cup.

Angers vs Strasbourg: Match preview

Angers are fighting for survival—after 32 rounds, they sit 14th with 33 points. The gap from the relegation zone is just two points, and only two matches remain. To stay in Ligue 1, Angers need to win or at least pick up points and hope their rivals slip up.

Strasbourg, on the other hand, are in the hunt for European football. They currently sit sixth with 57 points—the same tally as the fourth-placed team, which grants a Champions League qualifying spot. They’re one point off third and two off second. The top of the table is incredibly tight, and any misstep could cost them dearly. Strasbourg simply must win their remaining matches if they want to play Champions League football next season.

Probable line-ups

Angers: Fofana; Arcus, Lefort, Bamba, Hanin; Curcul, Belkhidim; Ferhat, Abdelli, Raolisoa; Lepaul

Strasbourg: Petrovic; Doué, Doucouré, Sarr; Bakwa, Santos, Barco, Moreira; Lemaréchal, Diarra; Emegha

Prediction

Both teams are highly motivated, with their fates still undecided in the league. However, Strasbourg are clear favorites—they haven’t lost in 12 matches and just defeated PSG in the previous round. My bet: an away win at odds of 1.8.