RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Angers vs Strasbourg: Will Strasbourg continue their Champions League pursuit?

Angers vs Strasbourg: Will Strasbourg continue their Champions League pursuit?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Angers vs Strasbourg prediction Photo: https://x.com/RCSA
Angers Angers
Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Angers - Strasbourg
-
- : -
France, Angers, Stade Raymond Kopa
Strasbourg Strasbourg
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Strasbourg
Odds: 1.8
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now

In the penultimate round of Ligue 1, Angers will host Strasbourg on their home turf. The match is scheduled for Saturday, May 10, at 21:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this encounter.

Angers vs Strasbourg: Facts and head-to-head record

  • Angers have won just one of their last seven matches.
  • Strasbourg are in fantastic form—unbeaten in their last 12 games.
  • In Strasbourg’s last four away matches, there has been no more than one goal scored per game.
  • Angers have the second-worst attack in Ligue 1, with just 30 goals scored.
  • Strasbourg have lost without scoring in only 6% of their matches, whereas Angers have done so in 36%.
  • Strasbourg win to nil in 23% of their matches.
  • The teams have met twice this season: they drew 1-1 in the league, while Angers won 3-1 in the French Cup.

Angers vs Strasbourg: Match preview

Angers are fighting for survival—after 32 rounds, they sit 14th with 33 points. The gap from the relegation zone is just two points, and only two matches remain. To stay in Ligue 1, Angers need to win or at least pick up points and hope their rivals slip up.

Strasbourg, on the other hand, are in the hunt for European football. They currently sit sixth with 57 points—the same tally as the fourth-placed team, which grants a Champions League qualifying spot. They’re one point off third and two off second. The top of the table is incredibly tight, and any misstep could cost them dearly. Strasbourg simply must win their remaining matches if they want to play Champions League football next season.

Probable line-ups

  • Angers: Fofana; Arcus, Lefort, Bamba, Hanin; Curcul, Belkhidim; Ferhat, Abdelli, Raolisoa; Lepaul
  • Strasbourg: Petrovic; Doué, Doucouré, Sarr; Bakwa, Santos, Barco, Moreira; Lemaréchal, Diarra; Emegha

Prediction

Both teams are highly motivated, with their fates still undecided in the league. However, Strasbourg are clear favorites—they haven’t lost in 12 matches and just defeated PSG in the previous round. My bet: an away win at odds of 1.8.

Prediction on game Win Strasbourg
Odds: 1.8
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Coventry vs Sunderland prediction EFL Championship Today, 15:00 Coventry vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 May 2025 Coventry Odds: 2.5 Sunderland Recommended 1Win
Valencia vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain 10 may 2025, 08:00 Valencia vs Getafe prediction: will the hosts extend their incredible run? Valencia Odds: 2.06 Getafe Bet now Melbet
Como vs Cagliari prediction Serie A Italy 10 may 2025, 09:00 Como vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Como Odds: 1.9 Cagliari Bet now Melbet
Holstein Kiel vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 10 may 2025, 09:30 Holstein vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Holstein Kiel Odds: 1.6 Freiburg Recommended 22Bet
Union Berlin vs FC Heidenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 10 may 2025, 09:30 Union vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Union Berlin Odds: 1.76 FC Heidenheim Bet now 1xBet
Wolverhampton vs Brighton prediction English Premier League 10 may 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton - Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 10 May 2025 Wolverhampton Odds: 1.77 Brighton Bet now 22Bet
Southampton vs Manchester City prediction English Premier League 10 may 2025, 10:00 Southampton vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 10, 2025 Southampton Odds: 1.65 Manchester City Recommended 1xBet
Ipswich vs Brentford prediction English Premier League 10 may 2025, 10:00 Ipswich - Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 10 May 2025 Ipswich Odds: 1.82 Brentford Bet now Betwinner
Sweden vs Austria prediction World Cup 2025 10 may 2025, 10:20 Sweden vs Austria: prediction and bets for the match on May 10, 2025 Sweden Odds: 1.51 Austria Bet now 1Win
Lazio vs Juventus prediction Serie A Italy 10 may 2025, 12:00 Lazio vs Juventus: Who will secure their spot in the UEFA Champions League zone? Lazio Odds: 3.2 Juventus Recommended 1Win
Lazio vs Juventus prediction Serie A Italy 10 may 2025, 12:00 Fulham vs Everton: can Fulham close in on the Premier League top 7? Lazio Odds: 1.85 Juventus Bet now 1Win
Mallorca vs Real Valladolid prediction LaLiga Spain 10 may 2025, 12:30 Mallorca vs Valladolid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Mallorca Odds: 1.96 Real Valladolid Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Wolfsburg - : - Hoffenheim Today, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
Wolfsburg
-
Hoffenheim
-
14:30
AC Milan - : - Bologna Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
AC Milan
-
Bologna
-
14:45
Las Palmas - : - Rayo Vallecano Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Las Palmas
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:00
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory 10 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
Valencia - : - Getafe 10 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Valencia
-
Getafe
-
08:00
Como - : - Cagliari 10 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Cagliari
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Freiburg 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Bochum - : - Mainz 05 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
-
Mainz 05
-
09:30
Union Berlin - : - FC Heidenheim 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Union Berlin
-
FC Heidenheim
-
09:30
Werder Bremen - : - RB Leipzig 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Werder Bremen
-
RB Leipzig
-
09:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:25 Atletico searching for a new goalkeeper. Among the options are Lunin and Espanyol star Joan Garcia Football news Today, 10:58 Como on fire. Cesc Fàbregas named Serie A's best coach for April Football news Today, 10:49 Girona head coach Míchel Sánchez hospitalized due to health issues Football news Today, 10:30 BREAKING! Florian Wirtz agrees transfer to Bayern Lifestyle Today, 10:07 New club chosen? Kevin De Bruyne’s wife spotted in Naples Football news Today, 09:59 Hope for Italy! Another pattern discovered between the election of a new Pope and the football World Cup champion Football news Today, 09:25 Rodrygo is close to leaving Real Madrid this summer. Everything depends on Xabi Alonso Football news Today, 09:24 Already back at it. Neymar shows intense training after latest injury Football news Today, 08:46 Bayer is ready for the future. Xabi Alonso comments on his departure from the club Lifestyle Today, 08:41 “We are desperate”: Ansu Fati’s neighbors complain about his wild late-night parties
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores