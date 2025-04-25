Angers vs Lille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 27, 2025

Prediction on game Win Lille Odds: 1.57 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On April 27, 2025, at the Stade Raymond-Kopa in Angers, the 31st round of the French Ligue 1 will feature a clash between Angers and Lille. I anticipate a confident bet on one of the teams.

Preview

In France, with four rounds to go before the end of the season, the battle for European cup positions promises to be extremely intense. Lille sits in fourth place, which gives them a shot at qualifying for the Champions League through the qualifying round. They trail Marseille, in second, by just two points. Interestingly, Lille is also only two points ahead of seventh-placed Strasbourg.

The league table is exceptionally tight: six teams are within just a few points of each other. In the next round, Lille faces a crucial home encounter with Marseille, and "Les Dogues" must approach this match without any slip-ups. The upcoming game in Angers is a must-win hurdle where maximum points are crucial.

However, Angers is also fighting for its survival. The team sits dangerously close to the relegation zone, just three points away from 16th-placed Guingamp. Any setback could lead to demotion, hence the hosts' motivation will be sky-high.

Nevertheless, Angers' form leaves much to be desired — six losses in their last seven rounds. The sole victory came against an already demotivated Montpellier, which doesn't suggest any psychological uplift.

Probable Lineups

Angers: Fofana, Calen, Bamba, Lefort, Hanin, Belkhidim, Abdelli, Ferhat, El Melali, Ekomi, Lepoal

Fofana, Calen, Bamba, Lefort, Hanin, Belkhidim, Abdelli, Ferhat, El Melali, Ekomi, Lepoal Lille: Chevalier, Meunier, Diakité, Alexsandro, Ismaily, André, Gomes, Bakker, Haraldsson, Fernandez-Pardo, David

Match Facts and H2H

Lille has won three of their last four matches, gaining good momentum towards the end of the season.

Angers has lost three of their last four home games, failing to score in any of these matches.

In the first round, Lille confidently defeated Angers at home with a score of 2-0, maintaining full control of the game.

The last five head-to-head matches between the teams have been low-scoring — the "Total Over 2.5" bet has never hit.

Prediction

It's crucial for Lille to secure three points in Angers to keep their top-three hopes alive. The hosts' form is dire — six defeats in seven matches. The visitors have more class, motivation, and stability. Bet on Lille to win at 1.57.