Main Predictions Angelina Kalinina vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Angelina Kalinina vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Angelina Kalinina vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction
Angelina Kalinina Angelina Kalinina
Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2024 13 feb 2024, 09:00 Angelina Kalinina - Jelena Ostapenko
Doha, Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
Jelena Ostapenko Jelena Ostapenko
On February 13th, Angelina Kalinina and Jelena Ostapenko will contest their encounter at the Doha tournament. An exclusive prediction for this event can be found on our platform.

Angelina Kalinina

The Ukrainian tennis player has had a lackluster performance this year, suffering a defeat in the first round of the Australian Open to the formidable Arantxa Rus with a score of 1-6, 0-6. Additionally, Kalinina exited early in the first round of two other Australian tournaments. However, in Doha, Kalinina started with a surprising victory over the renowned Raducanu with a score of 6-0, 7-6. Currently 27 years old, she occupies the 30th position in the world rankings.

Jelena Ostapenko

The Latvian tennis player has had a brilliant start to the season, having already won two tournaments in Adelaide and Linz, displaying confident gameplay. Although her run in the Australian major ended in the third round, she reached the final in doubles. Notably, Ostapenko has played a significant number of matches this year, totaling 15, including doubles matches. At 26 years old, currently ranking as the 11th seed globally, she should maintain her stamina despite the demanding schedule.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The players have met twice, both encounters occurring in 2022 and resulting in Ostapenko's victory in straight sets.
  • This year, Kalinina has only secured two victories out of six matches, while Ostapenko has claimed two titles.

Angelina Kalinina vs Jelena Ostapenko Prediction

It's not surprising that bookmakers heavily favor the Latvian player in this matchup. Ostapenko is in excellent form, but she must be cautious not to overexert herself due to her extensive match schedule. We believe Kalinina is capable of putting up a fight against her strong opponent. Therefore, we opt for a bet on a total of over 18.5 games.

Prediction on game Total over 18,5
Odds: 1.63

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Sport Predictions
