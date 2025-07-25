Anderlecht vs Westerlo prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 27, 2025

Prediction on game Win Anderlecht Odds: 1.69 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On July 27, 2025, in the opening round of the Belgian Pro League, Anderlecht will host Westerlo at their home stadium. Let’s take a look at the best bet for the winner of this clash.

Anderlecht

Anderlecht finished last season in fourth place in the league table, securing a spot in the Europa League qualifiers. However, the club has not lifted the championship trophy for quite some time—their last Belgian title came back in the 2016/2017 season. The end of the previous campaign was disappointing: first, a 1-2 defeat to Club Brugge in the Belgian Cup final, followed by three consecutive losses in the championship group matches.

Heading into the new season, Anderlecht looked more confident. In preparation, the team played five friendlies, winning three and drawing twice. They have also already kicked off their European campaign—Anderlecht narrowly defeated Swedish side Häcken 1-0 at home in the first leg of the Europa League qualifiers, with the fate of the tie to be decided in the return fixture.

When it comes to home head-to-heads against Westerlo, Anderlecht holds a clear advantage. In their last six meetings at home, they’ve won four times and drawn twice. Four of those six matches saw over 2.5 total goals. The last time Anderlecht lost at home to Westerlo was back in 2016, falling 1-2.

Westerlo

Westerlo remains a classic mid-table side in the Belgian Pro League. Last season, they finished the regular campaign in ninth place, moved into the group fighting for a place in the Conference League, but lost out to Charleroi, falling seven points behind and ending up eighth overall.

Westerlo approached the new season with serious intent, playing seven friendlies against both Belgian teams and foreign opposition, including Panathinaikos and Turkish side Samsunspor. They lost four of those matches and won three. Notably, every one of these games featured over 2.5 total goals, with both teams scoring in each match.

In recent head-to-heads with Anderlecht, Westerlo’s record is less impressive. In their last five meetings, Anderlecht have won three, one ended in a draw, and Westerlo came out on top just once. That lone victory was actually in the most recent encounter, where Westerlo won 2-0 at home.

Probable lineups

Anderlecht: Coosemans, Kamara, Degryse, Hey, Kanaté, Stroeykens, Verschaeren, Dolberg, Llansana, N'Diaye, Simic.

Key facts and head-to-head

4 of Anderlecht’s last 6 matches have seen over 2.5 total goals.

Westerlo are unbeaten in 8 of their last 9 matches.

Anderlecht are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 head-to-head meetings.

4 of the last 5 head-to-heads have featured over 2.5 total goals.

Anderlecht vs Westerlo match prediction

Anderlecht head into the league opener as favorites. They traditionally assert themselves at home against Westerlo, showing not just consistent results but also impressive attacking output. The Brussels side are already in rhythm—having played solid friendlies and kicked off their official season with a Europa League qualifier. While Westerlo remain a sturdy, but typical mid-table team, Anderlecht possess greater quality, ambition, and experience in crucial matches. With home advantage, strong form, and motivation at the start of the season, the hosts look confident and are the logical favorites. My bet for this match is an Anderlecht win at odds of 1.69.