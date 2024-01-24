Anadolu vs Monaco prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024

Prediction on game Win Anadolu Odds: 1.77 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 23rd round of the EuroLeague, Anadolu will play at home against Monaco. The match forecast has been prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

Anadolu

The Turkish team currently occupies the 15th place after 22 rounds: 9 wins and 13 losses. However, Anadolu's recent results have been surprising: two consecutive victories over Barcelona (98:74) and Virtus Bologna (99:75). Both of the team's previous opponents are in the top three leaders. In all competitions, Anadolu has a winning streak of 4 matches in a row.

Monaco

Monaco is in the seventh position and in the previous round defeated the sole leader of the EuroLeague, Real Madrid (98:74). In a total of 22 matches, Monaco has 12 wins and 10 losses. In the French championship, Monaco dominates completely with 19 wins in 20 matches, but in the EuroLeague, the team has lost three out of the last 5 games.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Anadolu has won the last 2 matches against Monaco.

Anadolu has lost only 2 matches out of the last 10 at their home venue.

Monaco has lost the last 3 away games in the EuroLeague.

Match prediction Anadolu vs Monaco

The Turkish team has gained excellent form and performs well in home matches. Our forecast is a victory for Anadolu.