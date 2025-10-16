ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Basketball Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos prediction and H2H – 17 October 2025

Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos prediction and H2H – 17 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos prediction Photo: https://x.com/AnadoluEfesSK/Author unknownn
Anadolu Efes Anadolu Efes
EuroLeague 17 oct 2025, 13:30
Istanbul, Basketbol Gelisim Merkezi
Panathinaikos Panathinaikos
Prediction on game Total under 173
Odds: 1.7
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On October 17, 2025, as part of EuroLeague Round 5 in Istanbul at the Basketbol Gelisim Merkezi arena, Anadolu Efes will host Panathinaikos. Let’s take a look at the best bet on the teams’ scoring potential in this clash.

Anadolu Efes

Last season, Anadolu Efes finished sixth in the EuroLeague, securing a playoff berth. In the quarterfinals, their opponent was none other than Panathinaikos, and after a fierce series, the Greeks prevailed 3-2 to advance to the Final Four. In the Turkish Super League, Efes also fell short of major success, bowing out in the semifinals to Besiktas.

This season, Efes started strong in the Turkish championship, racking up three consecutive wins. However, things have been trickier in the EuroLeague: after a victory against Maccabi Tel Aviv, Efes suffered back-to-back defeats to Hapoel Tel Aviv (81-87) and Partizan (87-93). In their latest outing against Olympiacos, the team showed grit, rallying from a first-half deficit to snatch an 82-78 win. The game’s standouts were Cole Swider with 20 points and Shane Larkin with 18.

As for recent head-to-heads with Panathinaikos, the matchups have been evenly contested, but Efes have looked particularly dominant at home: they’ve won six of their last seven home games against the Greeks.

Panathinaikos

As for Panathinaikos, the team failed to defend its European crown. The Greeks reached the Final Four but fell to Fenerbahce in the semifinals, then lost the third-place game to their arch-rivals Olympiacos. The same story played out in the domestic league, with Olympiacos denying Panathinaikos the Greek championship title.

This season, Panathinaikos opened EuroLeague play with a confident 87-79 win over Bayern, but then stumbled at home against Barcelona, losing 96-103. The team bounced back with two straight wins over Baskonia (86-84) and ASVEL (91-85). In the Greek championship, Panathinaikos have played two games so far: one win and one defeat—once again at the hands of Olympiacos, 86-90. Kendrick Nunn remains the team’s standout performer, averaging 21.8 points and 4.8 assists per game.

When it comes to head-to-heads with Anadolu Efes, these matchups are traditionally tight, but the Greeks have a slight edge: they've won four of the last six meetings.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Anadolu Efes have won 3 of their last 4 games.
  • Anadolu Efes have won 3 of their last 4 home games.
  • Panathinaikos have won 6 of their last 8 games.
  • Panathinaikos have lost 5 of their last 6 away games.
  • Anadolu Efes have won 3 of their last 4 home head-to-heads.
  • 9 of the last 10 head-to-head games ended with a total under 170.5 points.

Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos prediction

Both teams had a shaky start to the season but have picked up important wins lately and are gradually finding their rhythm. Head-to-head clashes between Anadolu Efes and Panathinaikos are traditionally hard-fought, with both sides often posting low-scoring results. The Turkish club is especially strong on its home floor and holds an advantage in home games against the Greeks. That’s why we expect a tense battle with modest scoring in the upcoming match. My pick for this game is total under 173 points at odds of 1.7.

Prediction on game Total under 173
Odds: 1.7
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Atletico Madrid Femenino vs Manchester United Women prediction Women's Champions League Today, 12:45 Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United: Who Will Claim Their Second Win in the Women’s Champions League? Atletico Madrid Femenino Odds: 1.72 Manchester United Women Recommended Mostbet
SL Benfica vs Arsenal Women prediction Women's Champions League Today, 15:00 Women's Champions League: Benfica vs Arsenal. H2H, line-ups and match prediction — October 16, 2025 SL Benfica Odds: 2 Arsenal Women Bet now Mostbet
Adelaide United vs Sydney FC prediction A-League Men Australia 17 oct 2025, 04:00 Adelaide United vs Sydney prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025 Adelaide United Odds: 1.55 Sydney FC Bet now 1xBet
Brisbane Roar FC vs Macarthur FC prediction A-League Men Australia 17 oct 2025, 06:05 Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur: Who Will Kick Off the A-League Season with a Win? Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.43 Macarthur FC Recommended 1xBet
Kenya Police vs Al Hilal Omdurman prediction CAF Champions League 17 oct 2025, 08:00 Police FC vs Al-Hilal Omdurman prediction and H2H — 17 October 2025 Kenya Police Odds: 1.47 Al Hilal Omdurman Bet now Mostbet
Wadi Degla FC vs Modern Sport FC prediction Premier League Egypt 17 oct 2025, 10:00 Wadi Degla vs Modern Sport prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025 Wadi Degla FC Odds: 1.6 Modern Sport FC Bet now 1xBet
Crvena Zvezda vs Real Madrid prediction EuroLeague 17 oct 2025, 13:00 Crvena Zvezda vs Real Madrid prediction and H2H – October 17, 2025 Crvena Zvezda Odds: 1.62 Real Madrid Recommended 1xBet
Ghazl Al Mahalla vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction Premier League Egypt 17 oct 2025, 13:00 Ghazl El Mahalla vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025 Ghazl Al Mahalla Odds: 1.82 Kahraba Ismailia Bet now 1xBet
Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs ENPPI prediction Premier League Egypt 17 oct 2025, 13:00 Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs ENPPI prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Odds: 2.15 ENPPI Bet now Mostbet
Monaco vs Valencia prediction EuroLeague 17 oct 2025, 13:30 Monaco vs Valencia prediction and H2H – 17 October 2025 Monaco Odds: 1.53 Valencia Recommended Mostbet
Richards Bay vs Orbit College prediction South African Betway Premiership 17 oct 2025, 13:30 Richards Bay vs Orbit College prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 October 2025 Richards Bay Odds: 1.8 Orbit College Bet now Melbet
Chaves vs Benfica prediction Taca de Portugal 17 oct 2025, 14:30 Chaves vs Benfica prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025 Chaves Odds: 1.8 Benfica Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores