On October 17, 2025, as part of EuroLeague Round 5 in Istanbul at the Basketbol Gelisim Merkezi arena, Anadolu Efes will host Panathinaikos. Let’s take a look at the best bet on the teams’ scoring potential in this clash.

Anadolu Efes

Last season, Anadolu Efes finished sixth in the EuroLeague, securing a playoff berth. In the quarterfinals, their opponent was none other than Panathinaikos, and after a fierce series, the Greeks prevailed 3-2 to advance to the Final Four. In the Turkish Super League, Efes also fell short of major success, bowing out in the semifinals to Besiktas.

This season, Efes started strong in the Turkish championship, racking up three consecutive wins. However, things have been trickier in the EuroLeague: after a victory against Maccabi Tel Aviv, Efes suffered back-to-back defeats to Hapoel Tel Aviv (81-87) and Partizan (87-93). In their latest outing against Olympiacos, the team showed grit, rallying from a first-half deficit to snatch an 82-78 win. The game’s standouts were Cole Swider with 20 points and Shane Larkin with 18.

As for recent head-to-heads with Panathinaikos, the matchups have been evenly contested, but Efes have looked particularly dominant at home: they’ve won six of their last seven home games against the Greeks.

Panathinaikos

As for Panathinaikos, the team failed to defend its European crown. The Greeks reached the Final Four but fell to Fenerbahce in the semifinals, then lost the third-place game to their arch-rivals Olympiacos. The same story played out in the domestic league, with Olympiacos denying Panathinaikos the Greek championship title.

This season, Panathinaikos opened EuroLeague play with a confident 87-79 win over Bayern, but then stumbled at home against Barcelona, losing 96-103. The team bounced back with two straight wins over Baskonia (86-84) and ASVEL (91-85). In the Greek championship, Panathinaikos have played two games so far: one win and one defeat—once again at the hands of Olympiacos, 86-90. Kendrick Nunn remains the team’s standout performer, averaging 21.8 points and 4.8 assists per game.

When it comes to head-to-heads with Anadolu Efes, these matchups are traditionally tight, but the Greeks have a slight edge: they've won four of the last six meetings.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Anadolu Efes have won 3 of their last 4 games.

Anadolu Efes have won 3 of their last 4 home games.

Panathinaikos have won 6 of their last 8 games.

Panathinaikos have lost 5 of their last 6 away games.

Anadolu Efes have won 3 of their last 4 home head-to-heads.

9 of the last 10 head-to-head games ended with a total under 170.5 points.

Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos prediction

Both teams had a shaky start to the season but have picked up important wins lately and are gradually finding their rhythm. Head-to-head clashes between Anadolu Efes and Panathinaikos are traditionally hard-fought, with both sides often posting low-scoring results. The Turkish club is especially strong on its home floor and holds an advantage in home games against the Greeks. That’s why we expect a tense battle with modest scoring in the upcoming match. My pick for this game is total under 173 points at odds of 1.7.