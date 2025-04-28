RU RU ES ES FR FR
Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos: Prediction and bet for the match on April 30, 2025

Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos: Prediction and bet for the match on April 30, 2025

Luis Torres
Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos prediction Photo: https://x.com/Author unknownn
Anadolu Efes Anadolu Efes
EuroLeague 30 apr 2025, 13:45 Anadolu Efes - Panathinaikos
Istanbul, Basketbol Gelişim Merkezi
Panathinaikos Panathinaikos
Prediction on game Win Panathinaikos
Odds: 2.02

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now

On April 30, in the EuroLeague quarterfinals, Anadolu Efes will host Panathinaikos in the third game of the series. After two intense games, the series moves to Istanbul with the score tied at 1-1, where the Turkish club will look to leverage their home court advantage. Here's my betting suggestion for this clash.

Anadolu Efes

Anadolu Efes secured a crucial victory in the second game of the series against Panathinaikos, staging an impressive comeback in Athens. The game ended 79-76 in favor of the Turkish club. Shane Larkin emerged as the hero of the match, scoring 20 points and hitting the decisive three-pointer in the final moments. Now the series moves to Istanbul tied at 1-1, and the team has a chance to take the lead in the series on their home court. However, there's no room for complacency — they still need to win two more games to advance, and Panathinaikos, the reigning EuroLeague champions, will come to Turkey eager for revenge.

In the first game of the series, Panathinaikos came out on top, winning 87-83. Larkin was once again the best for Efes, scoring 17 points, while the top scorer of the match was Hernangomez from Panathinaikos. Overall, Anadolu Efes has showcased quality offense and at times decent defense in these games, which the team lacked during the regular season.

Panathinaikos

Panathinaikos is once again repeating the scenario from a year ago — back then, the team also approached the third EuroLeague quarterfinal game against Maccabi Tel Aviv tied at 1-1. The Greeks failed to maintain their home court advantage and had to save the series on the road. However, Panathinaikos managed to turn the series around and ultimately became champions. Now the team risks finding themselves in a similar situation, and much will depend on whether Kendrick Nunn can step up to his true potential. So far in the playoffs, he hasn't lived up to expectations, and now is the time for him to fully showcase his abilities.

In the current series, PAO was close to defeat in the first game, but with a powerful run in the final quarter, they snatched the victory. In the second game, despite controlling the game for three quarters, the team once again faltered in the closing moments.

Interestingly, in this season's regular championship, Anadolu Efes confidently defeated Panathinaikos on their home court with a score of 93-67. We'll see if the visitors can learn from the past and avoid repeating an unpleasant scenario.

Interesting facts and head-to-head encounters

  • Anadolu Efes has won 4 of their last 5 home games.
  • Panathinaikos has won 5 of their last 6 games.
  • Panathinaikos has won 8 of their last 9 away games.
  • Anadolu Efes has won the last 3 home head-to-head meetings.

Match prediction Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos

Despite the passionate support from the stands in Istanbul and the challenging atmosphere for the visitors, Panathinaikos appears to be the more mature and balanced team. Ergin Ataman's squad has repeatedly proven their ability to handle pressure in the most decisive matches. This season, the Greeks have shown more consistent results, and the depth of their roster and the class of key players should play a crucial role. My bet is on a Panathinaikos victory with odds of 2.02.

