Main Predictions Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction
Anadolu Efes Anadolu Efes
EuroLeague 18 jan 2024, 11:30 Anadolu Efes - Barcelona
Istanbul, Sinan Erdem Dome
Barcelona Barcelona
As part of the 22nd round of the EuroLeague basketball, a match is scheduled between Anadolu Efes and Barcelona on Thursday, January 18. The game is set to begin at 18:30 Central European Time.

Anadolu Efes

The Turkish team is having a disappointing season in the EuroLeague. With eight wins, Anadolu Efes currently occupies the 15th position. They are three wins behind the playoff zone, and several teams stand between them and contention. Interestingly, in the Turkish Super League, Anadolu Efes is performing exceptionally well. After 16 regular-season matches, they lead the league table with one more victory than Fenerbahçe.

Barcelona

In contrast to their upcoming opponent, Barcelona can boast good results in the EuroLeague. Although they are trailing behind Real Madrid, Barcelona holds the second position after 21 rounds, with promising prospects for the playoffs. In the Spanish league, apart from Real Madrid, Barcelona has also fallen behind Unicaja, but they are demonstrating solid results and confidently remain in the top three.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Anadolu Efes has won three out of their last four matches.
  • Barcelona is on a six-game winning streak.
  • In the previous encounter, Barcelona secured a convincing victory with a score of 91-74.

Match Prediction - Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona

Bookmakers find it challenging to determine the favorite, as both teams are in good form. I suggest placing a bet on the total points scored, with over 162 points expected.

Prediction on game Total over 162
Odds: 1.62
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
