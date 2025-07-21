América de Cali vs Bahia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.64 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On July 23, 2025, Colombia will host the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana round of 16, as América de Cali welcomes Brazilian side Bahia. The first encounter in Salvador ended in a goalless draw, meaning the fate of a quarterfinal berth hangs in the balance in this decisive clash. Let's analyze the teams' scoring potential for this matchup.

América de Cali

América de Cali approach the return leg of the Copa Sudamericana amid a slight dip in form—they haven't managed a win in their last four outings. Despite a strong showing in the Apertura regular season, where they finished top, their playoff run faltered: in the quadrangular phase, América de Cali only managed second place in their group, missing out on the final. In the opening round of the Clausura, the Colombians drew 0-0 away to Llaneros, once again failing to find the net.

In the Sudamericana group stage, the team produced a respectable performance, finishing second overall and outpacing Brazilian giants Corinthians on points. Notably, their home encounter with Corinthians ended in a 1-1 draw.

The first playoff match against Bahia was a tough one: away from home, the Colombians played a strictly defensive game, registering just two shots all match, but ultimately secured a crucial 0-0 draw. Now, back on home turf—where América de Cali have lost only once in their last 16 matches—they'll look to remain solid at the back and seize their opportunity to advance.

Bahia

In contrast, Bahia come into the second leg with a steadier run of form. Despite not winning their last two matches, they are unbeaten in six straight—four wins and two draws. In Brazil’s Serie A, the club remains among the frontrunners and currently sit sixth after 14 rounds, showcasing consistent performances.

Bahia's path to the Sudamericana playoffs opened after their Copa Libertadores campaign, where they finished third behind Internacional and Atlético Nacional, thus dropping into the Sudamericana. The first leg against América de Cali saw the Brazilians dominate the stats, but they couldn't capitalize on their advantage—a 0-0 draw left everything to play for.

Bahia now face a tough test in Colombia. However, away games have not been their forte: just one win and five defeats in their last seven on the road. Most of these contests were tightly fought, with five of them finishing under 2.5 goals.

Probable lineups

América de Cali: Soto, Mina, Pestana, Tovar, Castillo, Navarro, Escobar, González, Barrios, Romero, Ramos.

Soto, Mina, Pestana, Tovar, Castillo, Navarro, Escobar, González, Barrios, Romero, Ramos. Bahia: Felipe, Arias, Javier, Ramos, Juba, Rodrigo, Acevedo, Araujo, Cauly, Rodriguez, Pulga.

Key stats and head-to-head

América de Cali are unbeaten in 16 of their last 18 matches.

Four of América de Cali's last five matches have finished under 2.5 goals.

Bahia are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches.

The first encounter between these teams ended 0-0.

Prediction for América de Cali vs Bahia

After a goalless first leg in which Bahia held the upper hand but failed to convert, both teams are likely to approach the return fixture with extreme caution. América de Cali will focus on defensive solidity to neutralize Bahia’s attack, while the visitors will look for a narrow victory without taking unnecessary risks that could leave them exposed. Expect a tense, tactically disciplined affair with a premium on defense and minimal mistakes. My pick for this match: under 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.64.