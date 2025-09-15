RU RU ES ES FR FR
AmaZulu vs Stellenbosch: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 17, 2025

AmaZulu vs Stellenbosch: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 17, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
AmaZulu vs Stellenbosch prediction @AmaZuluFootball / X
AmaZulu
17 sep 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa,
Stellenbosch
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.65
On Wednesday, September 17, AmaZulu will host Stellenbosch in a Betway Premiership Matchday 6 clash. Read on for detailed analysis of both teams and our match prediction in this article.

Match preview

AmaZulu started the season on a steady note: as expected, they defeated Orbit College and Marumo Gallants (both times 1-0), and also predictably lost to league leaders Mamelodi (0-2), while drawing twice against Magezi and Sekhukhune (1-1 in each game).

In every match, the team ceded possession, dropping deep in defense and relying on counterattacks. This approach often yielded results, but against stronger opponents, AmaZulu struggled to create chances.

Stellenbosch kicked off their campaign with an MTH 8 Cup win over AmaZulu: after a 2-2 draw in regular time, they edged the "Greens" in extra time with a 3-2 victory. Next came a semifinal against Sekhukhune, which they won 3-1 on aggregate. In the final, however, they met Orlando Pirates and suffered a comprehensive 3-0 defeat in extra time.

In the league, Stellenbosch have had a poor start: after five rounds, they've collected only four points and sit in 13th place. On the other hand, their losses have come against the top teams: Mamelodi, Orlando Pirates, and Kaizer Chiefs. Their three points came from a win over Marumo Gallants.

Probable lineups

AmaZulu: Ofori, Allan, Phyllis, Mtetwa, Radebe, Hlangabeza, Motshwari, Ngcobo, Sithole, Ekstein, Ngwenya

Stellenbosch: Stephens, Godswill, Moloisane, Stanic, Mdaka, Msiane, Titus, Barnes, Palace, Mojela, De Jong

Match facts and head-to-head

  • No more than two goals have been scored in AmaZulu’s last five matches
  • Stellenbosch have won just one of their last five games
  • In the last five head-to-head meetings, Stellenbosch have recorded four wins and one draw

Prediction

Both teams struggle in possession and rarely create clear chances in attack. I expect this trend to continue, which will be reflected on the scoreboard: don’t expect many goals. My prediction: total under (2) at 1.65 odds.

