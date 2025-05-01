AmaZulu vs Polokwane City: Who will continue the battle for a top-5 finish?

Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.62 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

On Friday, May 2, AmaZulu will host Polokwane City as part of Round 28 of the South African Premier Division. The match kicks off at 19:30 Central European Time, and here’s my betting tip for this encounter.

AmaZulu vs Polokwane City: Match facts and head-to-head

AmaZulu have won six of their last seven matches, losing just once.

Polokwane City are winless in their last three games: one draw and two defeats.

The visitors haven’t won away in seven consecutive matches: four losses and three draws.

AmaZulu have the worst defense in the South African Premier Division – 32 goals conceded.

Polokwane City have lost 36% of their matches without scoring, while AmaZulu have failed to score in 28% of their games.

AmaZulu score in both halves more often – in 31% of matches, compared to just 14% for Polokwane City.

In the first round, Polokwane City defeated AmaZulu 2-1.

AmaZulu vs Polokwane City: Match preview

Both teams are currently mid-table and fighting for a coveted top-5 spot. AmaZulu have collected 33 points from 26 rounds and sit sixth. They are just one point behind Polokwane City, but AmaZulu have played one game more.

Polokwane have 32 points from 25 South African Premier Division matches. With a game in hand and only a one-point gap, they are just two points adrift of fifth place. That means a win here, plus victory in their rescheduled fixture, could catapult them into the top five. However, Polokwane City’s attack has been far from prolific – only 18 goals scored, with just five clubs netting fewer this season. On the plus side, their defense is much tighter than AmaZulu’s.

AmaZulu have conceded 32 goals in 26 rounds – the worst defensive record in the league. So, this matchup pits one of the weakest attacks against the most fragile defense in the South African Premier Division.

Probable lineups

AmaZulu: Mothwa, Xoki, Khumalo, Gumede, Mahaule, De Jong, Mlambo, Malepa, Sissay, Mulenga, Ntuli

Polokwane City: Bvire, Ndlovu, Nikani, Nkaki, Appollis, Mafangule, Kambala, Mantsoi, Rafadu, Ramabu, Dlamini

Prediction

If both teams are truly determined to fight for a top-5 place, only a win will do here. The problem is that one side has a shaky defense, while the other struggles up front. That’s why I don’t expect a high-scoring affair, and my tip is under 2 goals at odds of 1.62.